He may be a little haughty at times, but there’s no denying that Hans Capon is easily the most charming character in the entire game. With that in mind, here’s how to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Hans Capon Romance Guide

The key to romancing Hans in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is by supporting him whenever you get the chance to do so. There are multiple opportunities with him where you can select romantic dialogue options to get the ball rolling, and I’ll go over each one in more detail below.

Back in the Saddle

Prior to Wedding Crashers, your dialogue options with Hans don’t really matter. The romantic subplot really only begins after you’ve completed For Whom the Bell Tolls, when you’ve rescued him from prison. When you start the main quest titled Back in the Saddle, you’ll get to chat with him about everything that’s happened so far, and you’ll want to pick the following dialogue option:

“I care about you.”

Taking French Leave

Continue progressing through the main quest until you reach the mission titled Taking French Leave. You’ll need to rescue Hans again, and Henry will suggest that they escape through the underground tunnels together. Pick the following dialogue option during this conversation:

“We’ll manage it together.”

The Italian Job

The next romance flag comes up during the main quest titled The Italian Job. After you’ve rescued the nobles, you’ll be tasked with talking to Zizka. Head to where Zizka is located, then talk to Hans. It’s imperative that you talk to Hans first before Zizka, as that will progress the quest.

Choose the following dialogue options:

“We spend too little time together.”

“Will you come through the underground with us?”

“I’m more concerned about you.”

Continue progressing through the quest until you reach the underground tunnels. Before climbing up the ladder to progress, speak with Hans and choose the following dialogue options:

“You overcame your fear.”

“The important thing is that you are alright.”

“I care about you.”

Hunger and Despair

To finish off Hans Capon’s romantic subplot, keep playing through the main story until you reach Hunger and Despair. Before continuing on, you’ll get the chance to speak with Hans or Katherine. Make sure to talk to Hans, especially if you’re also in the middle of the romance plot with Katherine.

When talking to Hans, choose the option to kiss him, and that will complete the romance arc.

And that’s how to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

