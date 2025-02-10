Katherine is one of the more important side characters you’ll come across in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and yes, you can indeed woo her. Here’s how to romance Katherine in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Katherine Romance Guide

You’ll first meet Katherine fairly early on in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but it’ll take a while before you learn her true identity and purpose. Romancing her requires you to progress through a significant portion of the main story, and also complete a couple of side quests related to her.

I’ll go over all of the important steps and flags below.

The King’s Gambit

You don’t really need to worry too much about your choices in the game until you reach the main quest titled The King’s Gambit. During this quest, you’ll spend a night in Suchdol, and you’ll have the option to spend time with Katherine.

In this scene, Katherine will bathe you while you’re in Sigismund’s camp, and you should pick the following dialogue options to start flirting with her:

“It’s different with you.”

“What about a kiss for luck?”

Complete Side Quests for Katherine

After completing The King’s Gambit, you’ll need to knock out two side quests for Katherine in the Kuttenberg region. The quests in question are The Fifth Commandment and The Stalker.

The Fifth Commandment

To start The Fifth Commandment, speak with Katherine in the Kuttenberg tavern, and she’ll ask you to help with tracking down a serial killer. The quest itself is pretty straightforward, but you’ll need to make an important decision at the end.

It’s vital that you allow Katherine to kill the serial killer rather than turn him in, as this will help you score a lot of points with her.

The Stalker

The next quest can be started by talking with Katherine again, and this time, you’re tasked with dealing with a stalker and getting him to leave Katherine alone.

Again, the quest objectives are rather straightforward, though you’ll need to pass a Speech check in order to get him to leave. Alternatively, you can also bribe him with 200 groschen, or just beat him up.

The Italian Job

After completing these two side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, continue progressing through the main quest until you reach The Italian Job. During this quest, you’ll be tasked with rescuing some hostages before going to talk to Jan Zizka.

Before you speak with Zizka, however, head outside to the courtyard, and go up the stairs in the minting room to find Katherine. Speak with her and compliment her, then continue on with the quest.

Hunger and Despair

Finally, once you reach the main quest titled Hunger and Despair, you’ll be able to properly romance Katherine. After fighting off the soldiers and speaking with Zizka, talk to Katherine in the infirmary and pick this dialogue option:

“I’ll bring help, and everything will be alright again.”

After that, meet her at the ramparts to complete the romance plot line with her.

And that's how to romance Katherine in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

