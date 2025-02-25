The first set of Story Quests for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 are here, and there’s a lot to dive into. Of course, there’s always that one challenge that proves tougher than others. Here’s how to sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heist in Fortnite Chapter 6.

How To Find the Payphones for Valentina’s Heist in Fortnite Chapter 6

After you get through the first couple of Story Quests, which ask you to collect Gold Bars from a safe or register and meet up with Skillset at his Black Market, your next task is to sabotage some payphones. The only problem is that Fortnite doesn’t do a great job of revealing exactly where they are, leaving you in the dark.

The first thing to know is that all three of the payphones are in a new Fortnite POI, Outlaw Oasis, which is where the Valentina NPC calls home. If you’re wondering why she couldn’t do the job herself then, you’re not totally off base, but let’s just focus on getting the XP.

First Payphone

All three of the payphones will have an exclamation point appear when you get close enough, but it’s a good idea to know where you’re going before you head to Outlaw Oasis. The first item you’re going to sabotage will be on the northeast side of the POI outside of a building.

Second Payphone

The second payphone isn’t far from the first, being outside of a brick building in the center of Outlaw Oasis.

Third Payphone

The third payphone is probably the hardest to spot, as it’s on the outskirts of the new POI. To make your life easier, head to the southeast of the location and wait for the exclamation point to appear.

After you locate all three of the payphones in Fortnite and interact with them, your job will be finished, and you can celebrate as you watch all that sweet XP hit your account. However, keep in mind that Outlaw Oasis is a hotspot that attracts all sorts of players, including ones who aren’t afraid to ruin your mission and send you back to the lobby empty-handed.

If you would rather avoid a big fight, land at another POI or a location close to Outlaw Oasis and get yourself some loot. That way, even if you run into a player or two, you will be prepared to take them out on yourway to the payphones.

And that’s how to sabotage payphones for Valentina’s heist in Fortnite Chapter 6. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

