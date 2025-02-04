Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive game, and while you could technically beat the whole thing in one sitting if you never take a break, that just doesn’t seem like a great idea now, does it? Here’s how to save your game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Saving Your Game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are three main ways of saving your game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by letting the auto-save feature kick in, by sleeping, or by using the in-game item called Saviour Schnapps. I’ll go over both methods in more detail below.

How Does Auto-Save Work?

The good news is that the auto-save feature kicks in fairly regularly in this game. It won’t save when you’re just out exploring the open-world, so be mindful of that, but it will kick in when you’re doing quests.

Whether you’re working on a side quest or a main quest, the game will auto-save whenever you complete a major quest step or reach a checkpoint. Not only that, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 also comes with plenty of save slots, so it’s pretty easy to go back several steps if you need to.

Again, keep in mind that the game will never auto-save when you’re just exploring, so do be careful if you run into combat encounters along the way.

Sleeping

If you find a bed or campsite with a bedroll, you can interact with it to sleep and rest. While doing this, the game will automatically save.

Saviour Schnapps

Just like in the first game, you need to consume a drink called Saviour Schnapps in order to manually save your game. Regular Saviour Schnapps will also heal 10 health and increase your Strength, Vitality, and Agility by 1 for three minutes. Weak Saviour Schnapps will only save the game.

Schnapps can be found pretty easily just by exploring, but you can also craft them once you find the recipe for it.

And that’s how to save your game in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

