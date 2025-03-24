The cooperative horror game R.E.P.O. is a fun, physics-based retrieval game for up to six players. You and your team must venture into different maps, locate valuables, and extract them. To make sure your hard work doesn’t go to waste, here’s how to save your game in R.E.P.O.

How To Save Your Game in R.E.P.O.

One of the most upsetting and frustrating moments in a player’s day is loading up their game and expecting their most recent save file, only to discover that all their hard work hasn’t been saved at all. It is especially hard with new games. Not all games have autosaves, and some have requirements or locations you need to reach before being able to shut it off safely. It can be easy to miss the tutorial instructions on how to save a game, and sometimes, it just isn’t made very clear in the first place.

The most important thing to remember when playing R.E.P.O. is that you have to finish the level you’re on for the game to autosave. There is no manual save option, so if you quit in the middle of a retrieval mission or die (taking you to the Disposal Arena), your save is gone, and you will have to start over again. Once you die in R.E.P.O., your save file is deleted, and if you leave in the middle of a location, you have to go back to the beginning of that level.

When you finish a level/location in R.E.P.O., you deliver your valuables to the Extraction Point, enter (or find your way back to) the truck, and hold the message button above your head – letting your AI boss, the Taxman, know that it’s time to move onto the Service Station. Once at the Service Station, you can do whatever shopping you need and then, using the same button, move on to your next level.

Once you’ve left the Service Station, you’ll arrive at your next location, and it’s at this point that it’s safe to exit to the main menu or quit the game. Next time you or your host (if another player created the original save file) opens the game, jump back into R.E.P.O. as normal. It’s worth noting that the “host” of the game if there is one, is responsible for exiting the game at the right time in order for the game to save properly. Once the host quits the game, the other players will also be booted out.

Now you know how to successfully save your game, check out our other R.E.P.O. guides to help you and your team on your next mission.

R.E.P.O. is available now on PC.

