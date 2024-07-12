How to Secure Festering Gel for Welcome Back in Once Human

At the end of the Welcome Back quest, you’re tasked with securing Festering Gel. If you’re anything like me, you’re immediately confused by how to accomplish this task. Here’s how to secure Festering Gel in Once Human.

How to Find Festering Gel in Once Human

If you’re completely lost about this task, Festering Gel is a new Deviant that you received for beating the Monolith of Greed boss in Once Human. After defeating the boss in the monolith, you pick the Festering Gel Deviant, which needs to be placed in an Isolated Securement Unit to “secure” it.

The Isolated Securement Unit is an object you can place in your base using the following materials:

20 Metal Scraps

15 Copper Ingots

10 Glass

The object can then be placed anywhere in your base, but it looks best in the center of it. When the Isolated Securement Unit is placed, approach it and press “Withdraw” if you already have the Butterfly’s Emissary Deviant inside. If you don’t have the Butterfly’s Emissary inside, simply interact with the unit. Either way, you need to place the Festering Gel Deviant inside the Isolated Securement Unit.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once that’s done, the task to secure Festering Gel is marked as complete. I now suggest you open the Isolated Securement Unit so you can see Festering Gel and what it does. You can press the “Sync to Cradle” option to use the Festering Gel Deviant instead of the Butterfly’s Emissary. If the Deviant is fully charged, you can press “E” when in combat to use the Deviant’s powers.

When inside the Isolated Securement Unit, Festering Gel and any other Deviant have their power restored, so it’s important to keep them in the units at all times. You can make multiple Isolated Securement Units and place all the Deviants you acquire in them to always have the ability to swap Deviants whenever you want in Once Human. An easy one to grab is the Paper Doll Deviant, which can passively collect junk for you to disassemble.

Once Human is available to play now.

