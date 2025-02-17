Stealing is a great way to get items and money for your journey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. However, there are downsides. It’s difficult to sell items you’ve stolen, and you can get arrested for it. Here’s how to sell stolen items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Selling Stolen Items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The easiest way to sell stolen items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is to store it away in an inventory chest, wait about one or two in-game weeks for the stolen mark next to the item to disappear, then sell it to any trader NPC.

When you steal an item by lockpicking chests or pickpocketing other people, the item itself will be marked when you look at it in your inventory. Most traders will refuse to buy stolen items. To make things more complicated, if a guard stops you and asks to check your inventory, you’ll be arrested for having stolen goods on your person unless you’re able to pay them off.

To get around these issues, it’s way easier to just store the items in your chest and wait to sell them. After a period of time, people will forget about the stolen items, and you’ll be able to sell them normally.

There are also perks you can unlock to speed up the process. The Hustler and Partner in Crime perks under the Speech category will allow you to sell stolen items with no issues, so it might be worth trying to get those as soon as you can.

Alternatively, you can also sell the stolen items to a fence. You’ll be able to find one in the Nomads’ Camp if you’re still early on in the game.

How Long Until You Can Sell Stolen Items

As for how long it takes for a stolen item to be forgotten, it largely depends on the value of the item. Generally speaking, the more expensive the item is, the longer it’ll take for the stolen mark to disappear, so plan accordingly.

And that’s how to sell stolen items in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all romance options.

