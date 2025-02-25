How To Shatter the Bloodstorm One Statue in Marvel Rivals (Ruined Idol Achievement)

A Marvel Rivals update means more Achievements to unlock. However, not every challenge is as simple as winning or losing a match; some send you to a specific location to destroy an object. Here’s how to shatter the Bloodstorm One statue in Marvel Rivals and get the Ruined Idol Achievement.

How To Find the Bloodstorm One Statue While Defending in Marvel Rivals

Finding locations in Marvel Rivals is tricky, as the game changes spawn points depending on the progress in a match. Fortunately for those searching for the Bloodstorm One Statue, it’s easy to find while defending on the Central Park map. All you have to do is load into the limited-time mode associated with the location or try your luck in Quick Play or Competitive and head out until you find the graveyard.

The Bloodstorm One statue will be at the end of the path and through a hole in the wall near the doors of Dracula’s Castle, and all you have to do to shatter it is use your hero’s attacks to dish out some damage. It may take a second or two, but eventually, the structure will fall, and once you head back to the lobby, you will have the Ruined Idol Achievement.

While it’s much easier to achieve this feat on the defending side, it’s not worth leaving a game if the odds aren’t in your favor. After all, abandoning your team can lead to penalties, and there’s no guarantee you’ll end up on the side you want when you load into another game.

How To Find the Bloodstorm One Statue While Attacking in Marvel Rivals

The same process applies to finding the Bloodstorm One statue while on the attacking side, though the road will be much more treacherous. The doors to Dracula’s castle are right before the first major checkpoint, and the enemy team likely won’t be nice enough to roll the red carpet out for you and let the convoy reach its destination. With that being the case, it’s not a good idea to attempt to find the statue right out of the gate because there will be plenty of resistance.

To make it easy to win the game and complete the Ruined Idol Achievement, play as if it’s a regular game and help your team fight its way to the first checkpoint. It will probably take a few minutes because the attacking side has to rescue that terrifying-looking squirrel, Ratatoskr, before even attempting to move her to Dracula’s castle. Once that’s done, however, it will be about sending the other team back to the lobby in a bad mood and claiming your rewards.

And that’s how to shatter the Bloodstorm One statue in Marvel Rivals and get the Ruined Idol Achievement. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the characters in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

