How to Sheathe Your Sword in Ghost of Tsushima

The katana is a staple of any sprawling samurai epic that throws you into challenging sword fights. But as you traverse the landscape in Ghost of Tsushima, you might find yourself pondering a difficult question: how do you sheathe your sword?

How to Put Away Your Sword in Ghost of Tsushima

The answer is different depending on what platform you’re playing on. If you’re playing Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation, you can sheathe your sword by swiping right on the DualSense pad at the top of your controller. The DualSense pad is rarely used to its full effect in games (if at all), so it’s easy to overlook. Before you can put your sword away, you’ll need to get to the game’s title card, which occurs shortly after Khotun Khan knocks you off the bridge. You won’t be able to sheathe your weapon before this moment. If this still isn’t working, be sure that you’re only swiping on the touchpad and not pressing so hard it clicks.

Screenshots by The Escapist

If you’ve picked up the more recent PC port of the game, you’re even more likely to be confused, as there are so many key binds, but sheathing your sword here as as simple as pressing the 5 key. If you’re using an Xbox controller to play Ghost of Tsushima on PC instead of keyboard and mouse, press the d-pad gesture button.

Once you sheathe your sword, you can press the same button to unsheathe it without attacking. You’ll also get a cool animation each time Jin goes to sheathe the sword and there’s blood on it.

Ghost of Tsushima’s Director Cut is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

