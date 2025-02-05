How to Sign Up for Battlefield Labs and Battlefield 6 Early Access

At long last, EA has debuted Battlefield Studios, and shared our first look at the next Battlefield game. To help shape the future of the franchise, you can sign up for Battlefield Labs, and gain Battlefield 6 early access. Here’s how to get involved.

Recommended Videos

What is Battlefield Labs?

To gain vital feedback for the next Battlefield game, EA is offering the community opportunities to get involved with Battlefield Labs. Battlefield Labs is a new program which will give a select few fans opportunity “to step inside the war room”. Battlefield fans who are selected for the Battlefield Labs program will be able to engage with early remote playtests and provide feedback to the developers at EA’s Battlefield Studios.

EA will initially start the Battlefield Labs program with a few thousand players across Europe and North America, with plans to expand to other regions and tens of thousands of players in the future. Battlefield Labs will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S.

Is Battlefield Labs Different Than a Beta? Answered

While EA has previously allowed community to dive into Betas before the launch of Battlefield titles, Battlefield Labs will work much differently. The content players will have access to will be work-in-progress, with far more bugs, rough edges, and potentially technical issues than players would expect to see in a Beta.

EA wants members of the Battlefield Labs programs to share vital feedback about combat loop, map flow, balance and more to help shape the direction the upcoming Battlefield game is heading in. That being said, players will not be permitted to share information publicly, and will have to sign and adhere to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to get access to Battlefield Labs.

With all that said, here’s how you can gain access to Battlefield Labs yourself.

How to Sign Up for Battlefield Labs and Play Battlefield 6 Early Acess

By heading to the Battlefield Labs webpage, Battlefield fans will be able to learn more about the program, as well as sign up for a chance to enter it themselves. You will need to log in or create an account with EA, link it with the platform you wish to play Battlefield on, then sign in. Once you sign in, you may find yourself in a Queue to enter the EA website. If this is the case, make sure you are regularly checking this tab, as you will only have 15 minutes to enter the website when it is your place in line.

Once you have access to the Battlefield Labs sign up, simply fill out any required information and register your email address. Be sure to check your email for updates from the official Battlefield Labs newsletter, including playtest information if you are selected.

EA has announced that the next Battlefield game will launch in EA’s FY26, so expect Battlefield 6 to launch sometime before April 1, 2026.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy