Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Video Games
How to Solve & Complete Poison In the Roots in Diablo 4 Season 7

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jan 22, 2025 11:13 pm

Season of Witchcraft is the seventh Season for Diablo 4, and as you might expect, there’s a whole new seasonal questline for you to follow when you jump back in. Here’s how to complete Poison In the Roots in Diablo 4 Season 7.

Lighting the Braziers in Poison In the Roots in Diablo 4 Season 7

Fairly early on in the seasonal questline in Diablo 4, you’ll need to complete a quest titled Poison In the Roots. This is a pretty straightforward quest, and it requires you to help Gelena with a ritual.

To do this, you need to light three braziers in the correct order. Gelena actually gives you a little hint when she chants in the segment right before this. If you weren’t paying attention to what she was saying, though, not to worry. Here’s the solution:

  1. Light the leftmost brazier with Ayh.
  2. Light the rightmost brazier with Yew.
  3. Light the center brazier with Oun.

After that, pick up the blood in the middle of the ritual circle, then run around the edge of the entire circle to spread the blood around. You’ll then have to fend off a few waves of enemies as you wait for Gelena to complete the ritual.

And that’s it! After killing all the enemies and finishing the ritual, speak with Gelena again, then exit the area to complete the quest. The rest of the seasonal questline is pretty easy as well, and you’ll mostly be spending your time collecting Grim Favors for the Tree of Whispers, and turning them in for rewards. Don’t forget to upgrade your Witchcraft powers as well, as those are a huge part of the gameplay loop in this Season.

And that’s how to complete Poison In the Roots in Diablo 4 Season 7. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a complete breakdown of all the new Unique items added in Season 7, as well as how to target farm each of them.

Diablo IV
