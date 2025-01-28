How To Solve the Bull Mural Puzzle in Blacks Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb Map

The Tomb is the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map and features plenty of Easter eggs and puzzles to solve to gain some impressive weaponry, including a Bull mural that’s pretty hard to solve. Here is a helpful guide on how to finish it.

Recommended Videos

How To Locate and Solve the Bull Mural in Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb

The Bull Mural puzzle is one of the steps required to get the Ice Staff weapon in The Tomb map and is only one of several puzzles required to get the Wonder Weapon. The completion of the puzzle will get the player one of three items needed to assemble the Ice Staff. The Bull Mural is located in the Tombs section of the map. It’s the first area that players can enter from the spawn area after moving the door to the tomb, which opens up the room that the puzzle is in.

Before completing the Bull Mural puzzle in The Tomb in Black Ops 6 Zombies, players must Pack-a-Punch their gun and kill a Shock Mimic to gain a Monocle that they must pick up for the next steps to assemble the Ice Staff. After acquiring the Monocle, it’s time to go to the rightmost side of the tomb area, where players will see purple lanterns.

All of the purple lanterns in the area must be shot until the light in front of the Bull Mural begins to glow. From this point forward, approach the Bull Mural and players will see eight different symbols that resemble Roman numerals glowing on the Bull. The objective of this puzzle is to shoot the Roman numerals on the bull in numerical order, from one to eight.

Related: How Camo Challenge Tracking Works in Blacks Ops 6

Once all the symbols on the bull mural are shot in the correct order, a wave of challenges will begin as a purple orb spawns that players must follow to different rooms, where special zombies will spawn that must be killed. This will be done five different times in varying areas of The Tomb, making this a somewhat tricky process, especially if playing in single-player mode. Of course, for those with a squad behind them, this whole thing should only take a couple of minutes.

No matter how large the group, though, Pack-a-Punched guns and plenty of Essence will be required to survive, and restocking on ammo when going from room to room is just as important, especially as armored and other special zombies spawn as part of the challenge. After surviving all of the waves of zombies, the body piece of the Ice Staff will drop, getting you one step closer to completing the Wonder Weapon, before having to move on to another mural and the next step of the puzzle.

And that is how you solve the Bull Mural puzzle in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to do the song Easter egg on the new map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy