If you need to know how to solve The Open Hand Temple Murders, then you’re precisely where you need to be.

You’re likely to stumble into the Open Hand Temple during Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, and it’s not a pretty scene. There are dead people where there shouldn’t be, a flying elephant detective, and definitely some false charges. Once you’ve wandered into the Open Hand Temple, it’s very apparent that nothing is as it should be, and you’ll have a quest pop up asking you to sort the whole thing out. While your investigation checks might have gone okay so far, this is a different kind of beast. You’ll actually need to poke your nose around and inevitably end up fighting off some things too. So, let’s get into it.

How to Solve The Open Hand Temple Murders in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

You’ll trigger this quest pretty quickly upon walking into the Open Hand Temple. Have a quick chat with those around you first with Sister Yannis, and then the flying Sherlock Holmes elephant thing, and then wander around until you find Brother Donnick and Sister Rose the Penitent to find out even more. You’ll have a lot of information now, so go to the kitchen and go down the hatch there to find the first major area.

You can either search the room and try to find buttons to open a secret passage, or you can find a broken wall and go through it to jump to cross a gap to end up in the same place. You’ll have to fight some enemies here, and beating them will allow you to grab a few items, including the Flowery Key. If you keep looking around, you may succeed a perception roll to find a hole with a weapon inside, and it could be the murder weapon.

Now, you’ll need to head to Fraygo’s Flophouse. This is north of the temple and sits on the big bridge you’ll find with multiple houses and shops on it. Head inside Fraygo’s Flophouse, and make your way up to the top floor. Here, you can use the Flower Key on the wardrobe to find a hidden room. Just investigate the Bloodstained Parchment on the desk, and you’ll find out about the plans.

It’s worth investigating near the bed here too, as you can find another body while you’re in the area. You’ll have a new waypoint taking you to Inspector Valeria, the flying elephant, and you can present evidence to end this side quest and start a new one.

