How to Spawn & Beat the Reaper in Persona 3 Reload

The Reaper is one of the optional bosses available in Persona 3 Reload, and also one of the tougher foes you’ll face. If you’re looking for some guidance on finding and beating the Reaper in Persona 3 Reload, here’s what you need to know.

How to Find the Reaper in Persona 3 Reload

After recruiting Fuuka in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll be able to start encountering the Reaper on any floor in Tartarus. All you have to do is spend at least five minutes on any given floor, and Fuuka will let you know that a strong foe is approaching your location.

At this point, explore the floor you’re on for a little bit and you should see the Reaper. Just hit it with your sword like you would with any regular enemy, and this will trigger the fight.

Strategy for Beating the Reaper

While the Reaper is a pretty formidable foe in Persona 3 Reload, the good news is that there isn’t a whole ton of preparation you need to do for this fight. We just have a couple of suggestions to make:

Make sure your party is at level 80 at least

Have Yukari in as your healer

Aside from that, you can swap in whoever else you’d like for your party formation. We personally liked having Akihiko and Mitsuru in, as the former is a very versatile character and the latter comes with powerful Freeze-inflicting abilities that can be useful. Aigis is also a solid pick here, especially since the Reaper loves targeting your weaknesses.

The fight itself is fairly straightforward, and is really mostly just a battle of attrition. You’ll want to Debilitate the Reaper as much as possible while buffing your party, just so you can get the Reaper to waste a turn removing those buffs. This gives you an extra turn to attack, or heal up as needed.

Whenever the Reaper hits you with status ailments, your first priority should be to have Yukari use her Patra spells to remove them from the entire party. Ideally, you want Yukari to have the highest Ag stat in the party so she gets to heal everyone first, but if not, it’s not that big of a deal.

One final thing to note is that the Reaper also has a lot of insta-kill spells, so just make sure you have a healthy stock of Homunculus on hand.

The Reaper has a lot of HP, so this fight will take a lot more time than you might initially expect. That being said, the strategy isn’t all that complex; it’s just time-consuming.

That’s all you need to know about spawning and beating the Reaper in Persona 3 Reload.