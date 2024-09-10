Originally titled The Answer, Episode Aigis is a DLC chapter that’s separate from the base game of Persona 3 Reload, but it does add quite a bit of important story content. If you’re wondering how to start the Episode Aigis DLC in Persona 3 Reload, here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

How to Start Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

First things first, make sure you actually have the Episode Aigis DLC installed on whichever platform you’re playing on. You’ll want to click on Persona 3 Reload on your platform and choose the Manage option, make sure your game is updated to the latest version, and also check your purchased DLCs to make sure they’re installed.

After you’ve done that, boot up the game as per normal. If the DLC has been installed, you should get a prompt telling you that Episode Aigis is now available. From the main menu itself, choose to start Episode Aigis, and that will take you to a separate menu.

While you do have to start Episode Aigis at a much lower level, you’re not completely starting over from scratch either. All characters will start at level 25 with their evolved Personas, and you can even carry over your Compendium progress from the base game. You just need to choose a Persona 3 Reload save file to draw your Compendium progress from.

After that, you’re pretty much set. You can also switch between the DLC and the base game whenever you want. Do keep in mind, however, that Episode Aigis takes place after the ending of Persona 3 Reload, so I highly recommend completing the main story first before starting the DLC.

And that’s how to start Episode Aigis in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy