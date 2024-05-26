So you want to get into the Pokemon TCG — it’s an exciting time to do so with Pokemon cards more accessible than ever. But the game has a long history, and it’s not always easy to know where to start. So here’s how to start playing the Pokemon TCG in 2024.

Recommended Videos

How to Start Playing the Pokemon TCG in 2024

To start playing the Pokemon TCG in 2024, you obviously need to start amassing a Pokemon card collection. This can very quickly become costly and overwhelming considering the Pokemon TCG’s nearly 30-year history, so it’s best to narrow down which cards to collect by familiarizing yourself with the Pokemon TCG’s various formats — official playstyles that dictate which cards are currently viable in tournaments and competitions.

Now, if you’re just trying to play a friendly low-stakes game with a pal, there’s no need to fuss over which Pokemon cards are tournament-legal and which aren’t — just buy and build the decks you think seem fun to play. After all, the best way to start a game is to buy a premade deck and just start playing to get a feel of the game.

NOTE: If you’re unfamiliar with the rules of the game, official Pokemon TCG products such as premade decks and collector boxes come with a booklet of rules that will teach you how to play the game.

But if you want to take things a little more seriously, possibly building up your chops to play against some folks at your local games shop or official events, it’s important to recognize which Pokemon cards you can and can’t currently play with. This will help you decide which Pokemon TCG sets you want to look for and buy in the modern era of Pokemon cards.

Pokemon TCG: Standard and Expanded Formats Explained

The Pokemon TCG has two formats recognized at official events: Standard and Expanded. Standard is typically the default format, featuring cards from the latest, most up-to-date sets. And Expanded is just that — an expanded format that encompasses far more sets than the Standard format allows.

Standard format rotates every year, removing older card sets that are no longer aligned with the most recent sets. This rotation keeps things fresh, lively, and cheap, while usually lining up with Pokemon’s most recent generation of games, with some overlap. As of today, in 2024, many of Pokemon Sword & Shield’s TCG expansions are phasing out, and now the Standard format primarily recognizes all expansions tied to the ninth generation of Pokemon games, Scarlet & Violet, but also includes a smattering of cards from Sword & Shield’s various expansions.

Expanded format doesn’t allow for every expansion ever made to be used, but it does allow most modern expansions created within the past decade or so. As of 2024, Expanded format allows for any sets to be used that date back to the Pokemon Black & White series and forward.

Any sets created before Pokemon Black & White are not currently recognized in any official Pokemon TCG format. That doesn’t mean you can’t use them on your own with friends, but it does hint that many of those older cards don’t mix well with more modern Pokemon cards.

Related: The Most Expensive Pokemon Cards (You Might Actually Have)

Which Pokemon TCG Sets Should You Buy In 2024?

Currently, in 2024, the Pokemon TCG’s Standard format recognizes and accepts cards from any and all Pokemon Scarlet & Violet expansion sets as well as a handful of Sword & Shield sets, including the following:

Twilight Masquerade (TWM)

Temporal Forces (TEF)

Pladean Fates (PAF)

Paradox Rift (PAR)

151 (MEW)

Obsidian Flames (OBF)

Paldea Evolved (PAL)

Scarlet & Violet (SVI)

Crown Zenith (CRZ)*

Silver Tempest (SIT)

Lost Origin (LOR)

Pokemon GO (PGO)

Astral Radiance (ASR)

Brilliant Stars (BRS)

*Some particular cards from the Sword & Shield expansion sets will not be legal in the 2024 Standard format. To tell if a particular card is legal, look for a small letter within a rectangular box on the bottom left corner of the card. This is a regulation marker, and the 2024 Standard format currently recognizes “F,” “G” and “H” regulation marks only.

If you’re just starting with the Pokemon TCG, I would recommend sticking to the most recent Scarlet & Violet expansions because they’re the freshest and most relevant sets that are likely to stay in rotation for a while longer. You can purchase individual booster packs from the above sets to start your collection with a handful of cards at a time, or you can purchase bigger collector boxes, such as Elite Trainer Boxes, which come with some trinkets (such as dice) alongside several booster packs.

But a good way to start playing the Pokemon TCG as a beginner is to buy some pre-built themed decks made by the Pokemon Company, which often release alongside new expansions. These decks are battle-ready right out of the box, and they’ll help you get a feel for the game without needing to worry about building a viable deck yourself. They’ll even help you get a feel for what goes into a Pokemon TCG deck, allowing you to take the steps to start building some decks of your very own.

Understanding the Pokemon TCG’s Current Metagame

Image via The Pokemon Company

Of course, the Pokemon TCG has a wide variety of cards, and, even amongst cards accepted in the modern Standard format, some cards are far more powerful than others. When considering which Pokemon cards to buy, you’ll want to keep in mind the Pokemon TCG’s metagame, where the top-tier tournament-winning cards are played.

The Pokemon TCG’s metagame is constantly changing and evolving as new sets are introduced, so it’s a smart idea to regularly engage in a little research and stay up to date on which cards competitive players are giving the most attention to, especially if you want to break into official Pokemon TCG competitions.

If you’re just starting out, you can get a good feel for the Pokemon TCG’s current meta by taking a look at the official premade League Decks sold by the Pokemon Company within the past year. These decks are fully playable right out of the box and are made using cards that the Pokemon Company sees as competitively viable and, often, are largely based on decks played in the metagame.

But, of course, the current metagame will change quite soon, and the official League decks could do with a bit of dressing up to become more personalized and tournament-ready. If you want to look more into the Pokemon TCG’s metagame and keep up with the hottest Pokemon TCG trends, I recommend using the following sources:

JustInBasil: a one-man site that is well-organized and incredibly knowledgeable.

Pokebeach: a well-curated fan site with solid Pokemon TCG news from some great players (such as JustInBasil).

Danny Phantump: a well-informed YouTuber who’s not too overbearing.

Where to Buy Pokemon Cards and How to Start Collecting in 2024

So now that you know which Pokemon cards to play with and buy, you next need to figure out where you’re going to buy them. The answer to this may not be as cut and dry as you might think. Yes, you can buy Pokemon cards at any of your local department stores, including Target and Walmart, but the Pokemon TCG has infamously fallen victim to some of the worst scalping practices out there, and brand-name department stores are regularly cleared out the second they restock.

If you want to buy Pokemon cards from a physical retailer, the best choice is your local cards and comics or games store. GameStop usually has Pokemon cards for sale, but I would encourage you to venture elsewhere and check out your local card shop. Not only will you be supporting small local businesses, but these are also the places that actually hold competitions where you can play with the cards you buy. These shops also have staff that are usually pretty knowledgeable and can help you decide which cards or sets are right for you.

As for buying Pokemon cards online, steer clear of Amazon. It’s notorious for having sellers that will send you counterfeit cards or previously opened packs that have all valuable cards removed from them. Instead, consider purchasing Pokemon cards from the following reputable sources:

The Pokemon Center: straight from the source.

TCGPlayer: the trusted marketplace to collect and trade cards while supporting local hobby shops online.

Troll and Toad: another reliable marketplace for buying and trading cards directly with gamers and trusted stores.

Play Pokemon TCG Live

Finally, I’d be remiss not to mention Pokemon TCG Live — the official place to play the Pokemon TCG online. This is a great, low-stakes way to start playing with Pokemon cards as it will give you a complete tutorial and teach you how to play the game starting with the foundational basics and without spending a fortune on cards. Additionally, any physical booster packs or collector boxes you buy IRL will come with a code for a digital counterpart that can be used online, allowing you to add your real physical collection to a growing digital one.

And that’s all there is to start playing the Pokemon TCG in 2024! Just one more thing: remember to buy some card sleeves to protect your rare cards. After all, the Pokemon card economy in 2024 is outrageous, with some cards worth the price of a house.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more