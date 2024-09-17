How to Stockpile Food in Frostpunk 2

Simply finding food in Frostpunk 2 isn’t enough, as you’ll need to stockpile it for the future when it’ll be impossible to gather for a while. Here’s what you need to do to save for food for the upcoming winter.

Recommended Videos

How to Stockpile Food For The Whiteout in Frostpunk 2

To begin stockpiling, you need to build the appropriate Food Stockpile Hub next to one of your Food Districts around the area. A Food Stockpile Hub requires 100 Workforce, 80 Heatstamps, and 50 Prefabs to work, and while you can place it away from the Food Districts, it’s much more efficient to have it next to one of them to save resources.

You can construct Hubs by clicking on the Hub icon in the bottom right corner of your screen, next to where you can build new Districts. You’ll need to do this during the ending act of the Prologue, and one Hub will be enough to meet your quota as long as you build it as soon as you can.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Once your Frostpunk 2 city starts producing extra food, it’ll be automatically sent to the Hub and stockpiled for the future. Once you have your Hub installed and working, you can safely wait until the Whiteout arrives as your resources are safely stored.

While the game won’t explicitly tell you going into Chapter 1, being able to store food will remain mandatory for future whiteouts. The Hub will ensure that your population doesn’t starve to death as they cannot produce food due to the weather during these periods. And not only food, but other resources will also need their own Hubs later, so make sure to build at least one Hub for each of your main needs (such as Goods and other vital resources that can potentially run out during a whiteout).

As it was with food, just one Hub will be enough. As long as you maintain a sustainable environment by keeping both the main city and its colonies’ needs in check, stockpiling food and other resources in Frostpunk 2 won’t be a hassle. But don’t forget that you also need to keep evolving your society, so finding different resources such as Cores is also highly needed.

Frostpunk 2 is available for PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy