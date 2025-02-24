How to Stop the Feud in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Battle of Frogs & Mice Quest Guide)

Prochek and Olbram will probably fight for the rest of their lives, unless you step in and actually do something about it. Here’s how to stop the feud during the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Start Battle of Frogs and Mice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First off, the side quest The Battle of the Frogs and Mice will become available in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 once you complete either the Mice or Frogs quests for Prochek and Olbram. You need to see the quest through (regardless of which one you pick), and this next quest will become available for you to take on.

All you need to do is talk to Prochek in Tachov, or Olbram in Zhelejov. Upon starting the quest, you’ll then need to head over to the pasture to get started.

Should You Side With Prochek or Olbram?

Once again, Henry is forced to pick between Prochek or Olbram, though there is a way to stop the feud, which I’ll go over in more detail below.

To side with either one of them, you need to talk to the person you want to defend. For instance, if you want to side with Prochek, talk to him in Tachov and say “Let’s get those Zhelejovites!” And if you want to side with Olbram, talk to him in Zhelejov and say “Let’s go and see those Tachovites!”

While they’re talking at the pasture, don’t bother trying to get them to make up, as this will just start the fight early. Instead, if you’re able to pass the dialogue check during the negotiations, one person from the enemy side will run off, making the fight a lot easier.

Winning the fight for either side will reward you with some groschen.

How to Stop the Feud

If you want a better ending to this silly fight, there is a way. When you talk to Prochek or Olbram before heading to the pasture, ask if they want to end the feud. Then, head to Troskowitz to speak with Baliff Thrush. Choose the dialogue option, “You’d finally have some peace.”

This requires you to pass a dialogue check, and if you succeed, you can head to the scribe’s room to read the Troskowitz Chronicle. If you’re unable to persuade the Baliff to let you read it, you can just sneak in there to take a peek anyway, though I’d recommend saving your game first.

Speak with the scribe and choose the dialogue option that says, “Fecit, ordinem in regione ope clavi ferrei.”

Now, head to the pasture and look for three oak trees lined up next to each other. Examine the middle tree to find a nail. Your options with the nail are as follows:

Leaving it in the middle tree will split the pasture equally between Tachov and Zhelejov.

Putting the nail in the west tree will give more land to Tachov.

Putting the nail in the east tree will give more land fo Zhelejov.

At this point, the choice doesn’t really matter, so you can just pick whichever side you like best, or stay neutral. Once you’ve decided, speak with Baliff Thrush again, and he’ll agree to end the feud. Then, speak with Prochek or Olbram to get them to the pasture, and you’ll successfully end the feud.

Speak with Baliff Thrush after that to get the Master Studies I book.

And that’s how to stop the feud during Battle of the Frogs and Mice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy