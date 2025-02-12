Week 2 of the Blast from the Past event in The Sims 4 is off and running, sending players all over the map to uncover clues about the mystery. However, a mundane task is stopping them in their tracks. Here’s how to study a Historical Display in The Sims 4.

Where To Find a Historical Display in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

One of the quests in Blast from the Past Week 2 asks you to study a Historical Display at a museum. If you’ve been playing The Sims 4 for a long time, you probably know where your local one is. However, new players will want to open their map and search for a building with an icon with pillars. There are four default ones, but the best two to visit are Municipal Muses in Willow Creek and The Future’s Past in Oasis Springs because they’re close in proximity to other Blast from the Past tasks.

How To Study a Historical Display in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

Once you find a museum and travel to it, it’s time to go inside and get to studying. Both paintings and sculptures are considered Historical Displays in The Sims 4, so find the one that interests you the most and click on it. The game will prompt you to “View” the Historical Display, and you can be sure it’ll take care of your challenge by the Emit icon that appears.

Unfortunately, while the quest seems simple enough, plenty of players are still reporting issues. Apparently, mods are causing an issue where the View button doesn’t work, leaving players unable to study a Historical Display. Some are even removing all of their mods to try to progress through the Blast from the Past event but to no avail. Let’s hope that EA is aware of the problem and is working on a solution, but until one arrives, the best course of action is to attempt to study as many items as possible at as many museums as possible.

All The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event Week 2 Quests

Even if you’re able to study a Historical Display in The Sims 4, you still have a few challenges to knock out before Week 2 is complete. Here’s the full list:

Echoes of Time Quests Read the History of Time Travel at a Library Experience the Past by Playing The Sims Archives vol. 2 Study a Historical Display at a Museum Ask an Elder about the Shard Research Shards of Time Search Objects for Shards of Time (3) Show Emit the Shards of Time

Inventing the Past Quests Read Theoretical Electronics at a Library Collect Plathinum Collect Ironyum Repair Something while Handiness Level 2 or Higher Exercise Your Mind while Level 2 or Higher in Logic Obtain an Electronic Upgrade Part Build the Time Travel Component



And that’s how to study a Historical Display in The Sims 4 Blast from the Past event.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

