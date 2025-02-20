From Water and Lava Floods to Orbital Strikes and Zombies, a lot of things want you dead in Build Defense. I’m here to guide you through each Disaster event so that you can come out alive and earn some coins. Here’s how to survive all Disasters in Build Defense.

All Disasters in Build Defense and How to Survive Them

Surviving all Disaster events in Build Defense is crucial because each one grants you a Win, Coins, and possibly a gem. You’ll easily be able to prepare for Disasters with our guides below and you even get notified of them with 130 seconds to prepare. Up to two can occur each day and the Zombie swarm comes at night. Here are all of them listed and then let’s dive into each one separately:

Zombie Swarm (Night)

Water Flood (Day)

Lava Flood (Day)

Tsunami (Day)

Lava Tsunami (Day)

Tornado (Day)

Meteor Strike (Day)

Watcher (Day)

Bombs (Day)

UFO Invasion (Day)

Orbital Cannon (Day)

How to Survive Monsters in Build Defense

Surviving the nighttime Monster Event is all about a good shelter. You’ll have a kickass shelter and tons of expensive guns and turrets as you play but this is what you should do for your first few nights:

Shelter : Focus on building a good shelter with wood blocks and with no Glass (Windows) since zombies can break glass. I would make an 8×8 walled square of Wood Blocks that’s at least 5 Blocks high with a single door to start. Then, fill out the roof except for one line of blocks where you’ll build ladders up on the roof. Climb on the roof then build a fence around your roof with Wooden Blocks so that you can shoot from here.

: Focus on building a good shelter with wood blocks and with no Glass (Windows) since zombies can break glass. I would make an 8×8 walled square of Wood Blocks that’s at least 5 Blocks high with a single door to start. Then, fill out the roof except for one line of blocks where you’ll build ladders up on the roof. Climb on the roof then build a fence around your roof with Wooden Blocks so that you can shoot from here. Your First Gun : You’ll have plenty of Coins to buy your first gun in the Store, starting with the Sherrif which I recommend before you get more Wins for better guns. Get more Coins with our Build Defense codes. Shoot at monsters from your roof and have your doors closed.

: You’ll have plenty of Coins to buy your first gun in the Store, starting with the Sherrif which I recommend before you get more Wins for better guns. Get more Coins with our Shoot at monsters from your roof and have your doors closed. Turrets and Spikes: Use your leftover Coins to buy one turret in the Defense Blocks section under Build and place them either in front of your door or on your roof if your shelter isn’t too high. Lastly, place Spikes from the Defense section around your Door. None of these will damage you, just the monsters that will swarm to you so be sure to position yourself on your roof above your door where the spikes and turrets are.

This will easily get you past the first Zombie event and its multiple waves for an easy Win and Coins for better gear next night. From here, simply buy better guns, turrets, and traps and you’re good to go.

How to Survive Water Flood in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the easiest Disaster event to survive. Just be ready when the water starts rising and then mash jump on the water as it rises. It will reach its peak at 30 Blocks high and you just have to keep jumping so as not to lose oxygen and you’ll be carried all the way up then all the way down and get a win. Alternatively, you can build a one block pillar with ladders or buy Scuba Gear from Blocks (Defense) but it’s not mandatory since you can just jump.

How to Survive Lava Flood in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now Lava Flood is much more dangerous than Water Flood because it kills you instantly. I would buy a Lava Suit from the Defense tab in Blocks that allows you to swim inside of it and just keep jumping to stay on top of the flood. Otherwise, build a pillar of at least one block upwards and place ladder blocks so that you can climb up to high ground. It’s important to start climbing before the Lava starts since it might catch you as you climb and kill you.

How to Survive Tsunami in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once this event appears and the timer runs out, a massive tidal wave will spawn and rush forward from the sea and Merchant to the plots. There are two ways to survive it:

Higher Ground : Unlike the Water Flood, we can’t just jump on the water. The Tsunami has a set height almost up to the build height limit (Without Gamepass) so you can prepare a pillar with ladders to climb away to safety. If you’re skilled and fast enough, you can even build a pillar of blocks while jumping up to reach the higher ground without a prepared building.

: Unlike the Water Flood, we can’t just jump on the water. The Tsunami has a set height almost up to the build height limit (Without Gamepass) so you can prepare a pillar with ladders to climb away to safety. If you’re skilled and fast enough, you can even build a pillar of blocks while jumping up to reach the higher ground without a prepared building. Hide Underground : You can also survive by hiding underground in any natural structure or your own underground build.

: You can also survive by hiding underground in any natural structure or your own underground build. Scuba Suit: Buy a Scuba Suit to avoid getting drowned.

How to Survive Lava Tsunami in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the same event as with the Tsunami but the lava kills you instantly. Use the same methods to survive it as with the Tsunami. I would just have a pillar with ladders to climb above 30 Blocks just to be safe.

How to Survive Tornado in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Tornado is another Disaster that instantly kills you but there are two ways to survive it:

Hide Indoors : You can take shelter in any enclosed space with no openings. Wait in here while event ends to survive.

: You can take shelter in any enclosed space with no openings. Wait in here while event ends to survive. Run Away From Plots: The Tornado usually circles around the Plot area so if you go away from the plots and the sea into the hills you might be able to avoid it on foot without shelter. I just hid near the UFO in the hills and the Tornado never went there.

How to Survive Meteor in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

Meteor Strikes are similar to the Tornado but they fall randomly killing anything in the explosion radius. To survive Meteors just hide in an area with a roof of some sort. It doesn’t have to be an enclosed space as long as you have a layer of blocks above you that are wide enough so that you don’t get clipped by the explosion.

How to Survive Watcher in Build Defense

The Watcher event spawns a massive eye in the sky from the hills area opposite the sea. Any player in the line of sight will lose health gradually, so all you have to do is block the line of sight. You can either have a prepared wall or shelter, or you can build one on the spot. As long as the eye doesn’t have a line of sight, you won’t take damage and you’ll survive the event when it ends.

How to Survive Bombs in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Survive Bombs event is similar to the Meteor Strike where a plane will circle the island, dropping bombs that fall and explode after a while. Simply take shelter below a layer of blocks or an enclosed space to survive. You can even just dodge them out in the open since they have a delayed explosion. I would just be careful since they can sometimes roll away or to you when they hit the ground.

How to Survive UFO Invasion in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

The UFO Invasion is a special Disaster because it acts like an enemy that can be killed. A bunch of UFOs will appear in the sky and start shooting players outside of cover. You have two options:

Survive : You can easily survive the event just by hiding in an enclosed space where the UFO won’t target you.

: You can easily survive the event just by hiding in an enclosed space where the UFO won’t target you. Kill the UFOs: If you have guns, you can kill the UFO for Coins just like any enemy. This is a much better strategy if you’re not a beginner since you can essentially farm the UFOs and get more rewards in addition to the Disaster Win and Coins. Just make sure to have cover or shelter nearby so you can hide in case you can get overwhelmed.

How to Survive Orbital Cannon in Build Defense

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Orbital Cannon is one of the trickier ones where a red laser will appear somewhere as the event starts. This thin laser tracks players and then, after a delay, an Orbital Cannon will shoot a laser beam killing any players in its path. Note that you cannot hide inside buildings or any shelter since the Orbital Cannon penetrates blocks. I highly recommend to just keep moving and trying to dodge it horizontally with the easiest method being the two conveyor belts between the Plots. Unlike other Disasters, your reward will include more Coins and even Gems.

That’s it for my guide on how to survive all Disasters in Build Defense. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Build Defense guides.

