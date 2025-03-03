One of the big new features in Monster Hunter Wilds is the introduction of the Seikret, which offers a lot of utility both in and out of combat. If you’re wondering how to switch weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s what you need to know.

Switching Between Weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

To switch between your primary and secondary weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds, first you have to mount your Seikret. While mounted, press right on the d-pad, or the X key if you’re on PC. This will allow your Hunter to automatically equip your secondary weapon. You can call the Seikret to you by pressing up on the d-pad wherever you are on the field.

It’s worth noting that you can change out your primary and secondary weapons when you’re back at Base Camp as well. The easiest way to do this is by talking to Gemma, organizing your weapons, and selecting the weapon you want and choosing to set it as your primary or secondary. Your primary weapon will be equipped on your Hunter’s person, while your secondary weapon will be tucked away on your Seikret instead. You can change this order anytime you want as well.

Being able to switch between two weapon types is incredibly useful in Monster Hunter Wilds. While it’s always recommended to get really familiar with one weapon type, being proficient at multiple types can help you deal with different types of threats. You might also want to consider bringing different element weapons just in case you run into unexpected monster encounters while on a quest.

And that’s how to switch weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all armor sets, as well as our best weapons tier list.

