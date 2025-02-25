Become a Spider Rider in Rune Slayer

Rune Slayer lets you tame and ride your pets. Sure, taming a Wolf and riding on its back is pretty sick, but if you want to take things to the next level, you’re gonna need an arachnid. Fortunately, they aren’t too difficult to get, and with a little effort, you can become a proud owner of an eight-legged NOPE.

What food do you need to tame a Spider in Rune Slayer?

To tame a Spider in Rune Slayer, you need Mandrake Root. You likely already know this, but you can get the roots from the farming fields in Wayshire. Simply walk over to one that’s sticking out of the ground, pull it out, fight it, and claim it. We recommend you bring a couple of them, just in case (we brought seven, but five of them will do).

How to tame a Spider in Rune Slayer?

Before you tame a spider, you should be at least level 20. While there isn’t a level requirement, we recommend you be strong enough to withstand all the enemies along the way, including the spiders, in case you fail to tame them.

With Mandrakes in your inventory, it’s time to tame a spider; there are a bunch of them in the Spider Cave. Here’s how to get there:

From Wayshire, head north and tilt slightly to the Northeast until you reach Greatwood Forest

head north and tilt slightly to the until you reach Once you’re inGreatwood Forest, head East

You should pass a Cobra and an annoying bird enemy along the way (kill them if they are giving you trouble)

and an annoying along the way (kill them if they are giving you trouble) East from the bird enemy is the Spider Cave (there are spider webs inside, so you’ll know you’re in the right place)

Find a Spider and hit it once

and Pull out a Mandrake Root and a Heart will appear on top of the Spider’s Head

and a Heart will appear on top of the Spider’s Head Wait until the heart finishes growing If the Spider plops to the ground, congratulations, you’ve tamed it If the heart turns black, you’ve failed to tame the spider (don’t worry, it happens). Kill it, find another one, and repeat



It may take a few attempts but before too long, you should be the proud owner of a Spider. They look cool and hit hard in battles but have somewhat low HP.

That’s all there is to it. If you need more help, check out our Class Tier list and The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide in Rune Slayer.

