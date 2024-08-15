If you want to tame animals in Once Human, it’s a simple process with a lot of subtle mechanics. Here’s everything you need to know about taming animals in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Tame Animals in Once Human

There are a grand total of sixteen animals you can tame in Once Human, which range from S-Tier to C-Tier. To tame an animal, you’ll need to unlock the ability to do so in the Memetics menu. Navigate to Logistics. Animal Capture and Animal Taming are at the fourth, or Transcendence, level in the Logistics menu. You’ll need both abilities if you want to get the most out of the animals you capture.

Once you’ve unlocked Animal Capture, you’ll be able to craft Tranquilizer Throwing Needles at your supplies workbench. Tranquilizer Throwing Needles require the following ingredients:

Steel Ingots x 3

Engineering Plastic x 8

Rubber x 5

Stardust x 3

It’s highly recommended that you craft multiple Throwing Needles, as they’re finnicky and animals love to run. Put your Throwing Needle on your hotbar so you can quickly switch to it.

Next, you’ll want to find the animal you want to tame. You can also only tame non-corrupted or non-Eclipse animals. Once you’ve found an animal, look closely at its health bar. You’ll see that there’s a white line on it. You’ll need to lower the animal’s health below that white line to capture it, similar to Pokemon.

However, using a Throwing Needle also does some damage. So, it’s a good idea to leave it with as much health as possible. If an animal is low-level, I recommend lowering its health with your fists by unequipping all your weapons or using an axe.

When the animal is at low health, swap to your Throwing Needles and aim and click on the animal you are trying to tranquilize. It may take a few attempts, but once you hit it, it will fall asleep. This sleep is temporary, so run up to it and press ‘F’ to capture it. This will put the animal in your inventory.

Next, you’ll want to go to your base and build a pen for your animal. Currently, animals can easily escape their pens. And carnivore animals will attack you until they’re tame. So, be mindful of their enclosure. Once you’ve built their pen or room, you’ll want to build an animal trough, which is found in the Function Facility submenu beneath Agriculture.

You’ll need to put water and food into the Animal Trough. While water is easy enough, all animals have preferred foods, which you can see by hovering over them. Goats, for example, love sage and honeysuckle. Wolves prefer the meat of large animals, and boars like apples and oranges.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to keep hunting for these particular foods. You can also cook them an assortment of Animal Feed products in your oven, assuming you have the base ingredients. While the feed isn’t their favorite, they last longer than standard meat, flowers, and fruits, making it a good alternative. In fact, in my own testing, I’ve found that animals are much faster to eat this generic feed than the actual favorite items they’re given.

Once you’ve done all this, you simply need to keep your animals fed and watered. Though, if you have animals of similar type that are hostile, like wolves, it’s a good idea not to place them in adjacent pens. They’ll attack each other and those attacks can clip through the wall, meaning that one of them might die. RIP Sir Wolfy.

Animals will stop attacking you (and their own species) after you reach 20 tameness.

All Tiers of Animals

As mentioned, each animal you encounter has a tier rating, ranging from S-Tier to C-Tier. The higher the tier, the more taming abilities an animal will have in Once Human. An S-Tier animal will have up to four taming abilities, while a C-Tier animal will only have one taming ability. A new taming ability is unlocked at the following levels:

Tameness 20

Tameness 50

Tameness 80

Tameness 80

Yes, that’s two abilities unlocked at Tameness 80, though that’s exclusive to S-Tier animals.

Occasionally, an S-tier animal will look distinct from a lower-tier animal. That’s true in the case of wolves, as S-tier wolves have blue eyes and thicker coats, while lower-tier wolves will look fairly mangy. But there’s no difference between S-tier and lower-tier ewes.

How To Increasing Taming Percentage

Now, the big question is how to increase the taming percentage of animals in Once Human. So long as an animal is kept fed and watered, their taming percentage will slowly increase over time.

However, feeding an animal its favorite foods will increase the rate of taming, albeit not by much. But if you don’t mind the wait, you’ll eventually have your animals tame enough to use them.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy