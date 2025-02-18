While it might not be the most fun compared to open combat against foes, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 provides players with a stealth system so they can sneak around foes. A major aid to your stealth tactics is rock throwing, and here’s how to do just that.

Recommended Videos

How To Throw Rocks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

It’s important to note that you can only throw rocks while in stealth, which is initiated by clicking the right stick on a controller or pressing C on PC. When in stealth and depending on your platform of choice, press and hold the following button to throw a rock:

PlayStation: R1

Xbox: RB

PC: G

Once you hold the button, Henry’s right hand will appear on the screen, pebble in the wait. You’ll also see a small crosshair indicating where your thrown rock will go. Once you plot where to throw it, release the previously mentioned button to throw the rock.

Related: 5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Beginner Tips For Escaping the Peasant Life

Tips and Tricks for Throwing Rocks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Fortune favors the bold, or in this case, the sneaky, since the most important tip for throwing rocks is that they are unlimited, meaning you won’t have to spend time gathering your missed shots.

Granted, Henry will be throwing small pebbles, keep in mind that the noise radius is pretty small, so you’ll want to make sure your target is close to the place you’re aiming. That said, if you hit objects like cups or plates, it’ll make a sharper noise.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

If done successfully, enemies will wander over and spout their usual confused exposition. From there, you can choose to stealthily take them down or leave them be. Be careful, you can hit enemies with rocks, and it’ll instantly trigger a commotion.

Rocks can also be used for knocking down bird nests, which there are plenty scattered across the map. Bird nests have good rewards in them like eggs, which provide a small amount of nourishment if consumed, or even dice badges if you’re lucky.

And that’s everything you need to know about throwing rocks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The Escapist has plenty of related information to help you in your journey, such as how to get the best horse or how to sell stolen items, in case you continue your thieving ways.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy