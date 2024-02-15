Completing the Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War challenges is a must for those who want to unlock the Super Shredder skin. However, some quests are easier to understand than others. Here’s how to “Time Travel into the future… slowly” in Fortnite.

How to Time Travel Into the Future Slowly in Fortnite

Up to this point, the challenges that are part of the Cowabunga event have been pretty straightforward. Sure, some gamers are still probably having trouble getting their hired follower to eliminate an opponent, but there are so many other challenges to worry about.

Things got weird with the third batch of challenges, though, as Fortnite is asking players to “Time Travel.” Thankfully, the process doesn’t involve any murderous robots or a tricked-out car. In fact, all players have to do to complete the quest is play the game for 300 seconds, which is five minutes for those who don’t feel like dividing.

That shouldn’t be difficult for Fortnite players who plan to load up and grind the newest set of challenges all night, and that’s not even the best part. The timer for the challenge continues to rise whether a player is alive or not, meaning if you load up and get taken out quickly, you can watch the rest of the match and still earn your Ooze.

Sitting on the sidelines while the squad that took you out goes on to win the game doesn’t sound like a lot of fun, but if it gets the “Time Travel” challenge done, you should be able to live with it.

And that’s how to “Time Travel into the future… slowly” in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.