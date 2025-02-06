The latest Story Quests in Fortnite are here, and they’re all about investigating a comet. However, while some of the challenges are pretty simple, such as damaging opponents at different POIs, one is a bit tougher. Here’s how to track traces of the comet in the mountains in Fortnite.

How To Track Traces of the Comet in the Mountains in Fortnite Chapter 6

When you get to the third stage of The Spirit Realm Quests, it feels pretty overwhelming. The game asks you to find traces of the mysterious comet in a mountain range on the southwest side of the map. However, there are seven options, and you only have to interact with three of them to complete the challenge. So, the name of the game is efficiency, with you wanting to head to a spot where you can knock out all of the traces in one go.

The best way to go about it is to head to the mountain just south of Warrior’s Watch. There are two spots to interact with on the mountain directly behind the POI and another one on a peak not far from it. It’s important to remember, though, that since the Story Quests provide so much XP, a lot of players are doing them at the same time, making it a bad idea to land on the mountain at the start of the game. Instead, land at Warriror’s Watch and spend some time looting. After all, the traces of the comet in Fortnite aren’t going anywhere.

Once you’re ready to venture up to the mountain, keep in mind that the locations are kind of hard to spot. They glow white and have a magnifying glass icon above them, but none of that appears until you get pretty close to your destination. Use your map as a reference point and place your marker on the trace you’re heading to. That way, there’s no way you get lost and find yourself in a fight before you even get a chance to start the challenge.

All The Spirit Realm Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6

After interacting with all three traces and learning more about the comet, you’ll gain access to the fourth stage, which asks you to head back to Kendo and talk about Daigo and the portal. Here’s the full list of The Spirit Realm Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 so you’re able to keep track of your progress:

Place Spirit Charms to investigate the mysterious crater

Hit opponents at different named locations to hone in on the comet’s location

Track traces of the comet in the mountains

Speak to Kendo about Daigo and the portal

Damage Shogun X to make his essence appear and collect it

Give Hope Shogun X’s essence to learn about the comet’s true nature

And that’s how to track traces of the comet in the mountains in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

