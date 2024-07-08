How to Trade in Type Soul (Roblox)

If you’re looking to acquire a specific item in Type Soul, then you attempt to trade with another player that has the item. However, trading can be a difficult process to learn at first, so check out the guide below to see how it works.

How to Trade in Type Soul

First and foremost, you can’t simply go up to another player on your server and attempt to trade with them directly. Instead, the entire process is run through an NPC named Rin. Rin is located in Karakura Town, which is one of the first major cities you’ll discover in Type Soul. More specifically, you can find Rin right near the basketball court in the city, sitting on a bench. Go down from the bridge and keep going straight until you see the basketball court and then look for Rin on the right side of the court on the bench.

Rin’s location in Type Soul. Screenshot via ZeronKloudz

Once you find Rin, talk to her and tell her you want to make a trade. This brings up a long list of every player on the server you’re currently on. Unfortunately, Type Soul only allows you to trade with players that are currently on your server, so you can’t trade with someone on another server. When you find the name of the player you want to trade with, click on their name on Rin’s list, and this sends a trade request.

The other player can choose to accept or reject the trade request. If they accept it, then a trade screen appears, and you’re both able to put items up that you want to trade. You can’t see the value of items on the trade screen, so ensure you know what an item is worth before agreeing to trade with another player. Once both players are satisfied with the trade items that are put up, you can both accept the trade, and all items on the trade screen will be added to either player’s inventory.

You’re able to trade a majority of the items in Type Soul, with a few exceptions. Quest items and other items of importance are locked, but other than that, you can trade just about anything in the game. You’ll know if an item is locked or not if the game doesn’t allow you to put it on the trade screen.

And that’s how to trade in Type Soul.

Type Soul is available now.

