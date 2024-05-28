So you really want to min-max your party in Wuthering Waves. You’ve got the characters, and now you just need the equips. Here’s how to tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Echo Tuning Guide

Echoes are basically like Pokemon in Wuthering Waves. When you defeat an enemy, you have a chance of absorbing their Echo and equipping them to a character to boost your stats, and also make use of an extra ability.

Once you start getting high level Echoes, you’ll also be able to start tuning them. Do note that only 3-star Echoes and higher can be tuned, allowing you to unlock new substats for them.

How to Tune Echoes

To tune an Echo in Wuthering Waves, first you’ll need to level them up. Head into the Resonator menu and select the Echoes tab. You can tune an Echo for every five levels that they gain, which means that Echoes can have up to a total of five substats at the highest rarity level.

First, upgrade your Echo and level it up five times. After that, press the button that says To be Tuned to start tuning it. Do note that you’ll need to spend money and Tuners to complete the process, and the Tuners need to match the Echo rarity.

For instance, Medium Tuners are for 3-star Echoes, Advanced Tuners are for 4-star Echoes, and Premium Tuners are for 5-star Echoes.

How to Get Tuners

Now that you know how to tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves, let’s talk about how you can actually get your hands on some Tuners. From my playthrough so far, I’ve found that you can only get them in one of two ways:

Clearing Tacet Field Cleanups

Opening chests

Head to the Forgery Challenge menu and tab over to Tacet Field Cleanup, then clear one of the challenges to be rewarded with Tuners. As your Union level increases, the rarity of the Tuners increases as well. However, take note that this will also consume Waveplates, which regenerate over time, so you can’t just farm them infinitely.

Alternatively, Tuners can also drop from chests and enemies, but you have a much lower chance of farming them that way.

And that’s everything you need to know about tuning Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

