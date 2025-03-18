There’s a lot of grinding in MLB The Show 25, and while it’s always rewarding, it can also be mind-numbing. What doesn’t help matters is that the commentators in the game say the same thing over and over again. Here’s how to turn off commentators in MLB The Show 25.

Sports fans have a love/hate relationship with broadcasters, as most feel that they hate their team, while others feel they get preferential treatment. When it comes to sports video games, though, there’s no bias because the commentators aren’t live-reacting to a game but just using pre-recorded prompts based on gameplayed. However, those prompts aren’t working all that well at the moment.

Shortly after MLB The Show 25 entered its Early Access period, players noticed that, no matter how they hit the ball, Boog Sciambi, the game’s play-by-play man, would say the same thing, “Swing and a groundball. Base hit to right field.” It’s led to some frustration because a player will think a ball has a chance due to the commentary, but in reality, it’s a routine out.

While San Diego Studio has yet to address the issue, there is one way to ensure the problem doesn’t persist: turning off the commentary. Heading to the Audio/Video settings in MLB The Show 25 will reveal the “Commentary Volume” slider. Players who don’t want to hear any more talking during their games can turn the slider all the way to the left to make that happen.

Some sports games, such as Madden 25, have adopted a new commentary style by having multiple broadcast teams in the game. That way, it’s harder for gameplay to get stale. Unfortunately, MLB The Show 25 only has one team, Boog Sciambi and Chris Singleton, meaning they will be the only voices players hear for the game’s entire life cycle.

It’s unlikely that San Diego Studio will add another broadcast team later in the year, but if the community bands together, it’s possible a later version of the game will have more options. For now, though, just hope that the commentary bug is fixed before everyone turns off commentary for good.

And that’s how to turn off commentators in MLB The Show 25. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should go to college or go pro in this year’s Road to the Show.

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

