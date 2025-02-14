How to Turn Off Subtitles in Avowed

Subtitles are one of the best and most common accessibility features around, but not everyone loves them. So if you want to turn subtitles off or on while playing Avowed, here’s how you can do that.

How to Turn Subtitles On & Off in Avowed

At the start of Avowed, you’ll be presented with some options related to subtitles. However, it’s totally possible you may select something you don’t mean to. The good news is that there are actually two different places you can turn subtitles on and off in Avowed.

Open up “Settings” and go over to the “UI” or “Accessibility” tabs. Look for “Conversation Subtitles” and “Chatter Subtitles.” Set those to your preference. As a note, it’s easiest and clearest to do this in the “Accessibility” tab, but you’re free to do it where you want.

Why Don’t Some People Like Subtitles?

Although I’m a big fan of subtitles (I can’t hear without them), there are a lot of folks who find them distracting when trying to engage with a piece of media. At the end of the day, to each their own. If you like or need subtitles, turn them on. If you don’t like them, you’re free to turn them off.

What Are Avowed’s Accessibility Options Like?

Although not necessarily as deep as some games that I’ve seen, Avowed has all the standard accessibility options. You’re able to adjust settings that can make subtitles easier to read by increasing the size, changing the background opacity, and even adjusting the minimum amount of time they’ll be on the screen.

Outside of subtitles, there are some good options for reducing motion sickness while playing Avowed. Those include reducing the amount of camera shake, the head bobbing, and some other things that can be a visual pain. Some of the other accessibility options also let you adjust some subtle things, like adding a higher degree of aim assist, toggling crouch and sprint mode on and off, and other things that make the title playable for even more people.

And that’s how to turn subtitles on and off in Avowed.

Avowed is available now.

