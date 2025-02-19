Forgot password
Characters in Castle Crashers
How to Unlock All Characters in Castle Crashers

Published: Feb 18, 2025 10:43 pm

Castle Crashers is a hilariously fun online co-op game that features dozens of unique characters for players to wield. If you want to know how to collect all of them for your roster, here is a guide for how to unlock all characters in Castle Crashers.

All Characters in Castle Crashers (How to Unlock)

Castle Crashers features a total of 32 different characters that players can unlock in a variety of ways such as gameplay challenges and optional DLCs. Using the game’s co-op feature to play with friends is the best way to unlock as many as possible.

Keep in mind that when in a co-op lobby, each player must choose a different character to use during a playthrough. For example, more than one player cannot play as the Green Knight. Characters also cannot be shared across multiple profiles or between players in a lobby. Each player must unlock characters for themselves but it can still be down in a co-op setting.

Below is a comprehensive list of all characters found in Castle Crashers and how to unlock them.

Character NameHow to Unlock
Green KnightDefault character; available from the start of the game
Red KnightDefault character; available from the start of the game
Blue KnightDefault character; available from the start of the game
Orange KnightDefault character; available from the start of the game
Gray KnightDefeat the Barbarian boss
BarbarianBeat King’s Arena
ThiefBeat Thieves’ Arena
ConeheadBeat Volcano Arena
PeasantBeat Peasant’s Arena
IceskimoBeat Ice Arena
AlienComplete Alien Ship
Royal GuardBeat the game with the Green Knight
SaracenBeat the game with the Royal Guard
SkeletonBeat the game with the Red Knight
BearBeat the game with the Skeleton
IndustrialistBeat the game with the Blue Knight
FencerBeat the game with the Industrialist
Fire DemonBeat the game with the Orange Knight
NinjaBeat the game with the Fire Demon
StovefaceBeat the game with the Gray Knight
BeekeeperBeat the game with the Barbarian
SnakeyBeat the game with the Thief
CivilianBeat the game with the Peasant
BruteBeat the game with the Iceskimo
Pink KnightDefault character (Remastered version); Pink Knight Pack DLC
BlacksmithDefault character (Remastered version); Legend of the Blacksmith Pack DLC
Open-Faced Gray KnightComplete Catfish on Insane Mode (Remastered version)
KingComplete Pipistrello’s Cave on Insane Mode (Remastered version)
NecromancerComplete Industrial Castle on Insane Mode (Remastered version)
Cult MinionComplete Ice Castle on Insane Mode (Remastered version)
Hatty HattingtonBuy in the Insane Store for 1200 gold
Paint JuniorPainter Boss Paradise DLC (to be released in 2025)

That concludes how to unlock all characters in Castle Crashers. Be sure to check out all of the last guides and news here at The Escapist, including whether the game is cross-platform.

