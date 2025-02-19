Castle Crashers is a hilariously fun online co-op game that features dozens of unique characters for players to wield. If you want to know how to collect all of them for your roster, here is a guide for how to unlock all characters in Castle Crashers.

Recommended Videos

All Characters in Castle Crashers (How to Unlock)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Castle Crashers features a total of 32 different characters that players can unlock in a variety of ways such as gameplay challenges and optional DLCs. Using the game’s co-op feature to play with friends is the best way to unlock as many as possible.

Keep in mind that when in a co-op lobby, each player must choose a different character to use during a playthrough. For example, more than one player cannot play as the Green Knight. Characters also cannot be shared across multiple profiles or between players in a lobby. Each player must unlock characters for themselves but it can still be down in a co-op setting.

Below is a comprehensive list of all characters found in Castle Crashers and how to unlock them.

Character Name How to Unlock Green Knight Default character; available from the start of the game Red Knight Default character; available from the start of the game Blue Knight Default character; available from the start of the game Orange Knight Default character; available from the start of the game Gray Knight Defeat the Barbarian boss Barbarian Beat King’s Arena Thief Beat Thieves’ Arena Conehead Beat Volcano Arena Peasant Beat Peasant’s Arena Iceskimo Beat Ice Arena Alien Complete Alien Ship Royal Guard Beat the game with the Green Knight Saracen Beat the game with the Royal Guard Skeleton Beat the game with the Red Knight Bear Beat the game with the Skeleton Industrialist Beat the game with the Blue Knight Fencer Beat the game with the Industrialist Fire Demon Beat the game with the Orange Knight Ninja Beat the game with the Fire Demon Stoveface Beat the game with the Gray Knight Beekeeper Beat the game with the Barbarian Snakey Beat the game with the Thief Civilian Beat the game with the Peasant Brute Beat the game with the Iceskimo Pink Knight Default character (Remastered version); Pink Knight Pack DLC Blacksmith Default character (Remastered version); Legend of the Blacksmith Pack DLC Open-Faced Gray Knight Complete Catfish on Insane Mode (Remastered version) King Complete Pipistrello’s Cave on Insane Mode (Remastered version) Necromancer Complete Industrial Castle on Insane Mode (Remastered version) Cult Minion Complete Ice Castle on Insane Mode (Remastered version) Hatty Hattington Buy in the Insane Store for 1200 gold Paint Junior Painter Boss Paradise DLC (to be released in 2025)

That concludes how to unlock all characters in Castle Crashers. Be sure to check out all of the last guides and news here at The Escapist, including whether the game is cross-platform.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy