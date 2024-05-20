Vampire Survivors is deceivingly simple when you first start the game, only offering up four playable characters. But as you progress, you’ll start uncovering its many secrets and quickly discover it actually has a massive cast. Here’s how to unlock all characters in Vampire Survivors.

How to Unlock All Vampire Survivors Characters

Currently, Vampire Survivors has a whopping total of 84 playable characters, including all of its DLC and secret characters. Each character comes with their own starting weapon and unique passive abilities to help them through a run. New characters will become available as you meet their hidden unlock conditions, but you’ll still need to shell out a nominal amount of Gold before you can play as them.

Below is a list of every Vampire Survivors character and how to unlock them:

Character Starting Weapon Passive Ability How to Unlock Antonio Belpaese Whip Gains 10% more damage every 10 levels (max +50%). Available immediately. Imelda Belpaese Magic Wand Gains 10% more experience every 5 levels (max +30%). Available immediately. Pasqualina Belpaese Runetracer Projectiles get 10% faster every 5 levels (max +30%). Available immediately. Gennaro Belpaese Knife Permanent +1 projectiles (all weapons). Available immediately. Arca Ladonna Fire Wand Weapon cooldown is reduced by 5% every 10 levels (max -15%). Get Fire Wand to level 4. Porta Ladonna Lightning Ring Permanent +30% Area. Starts with temporary cooldown bonus. Get Lightning Ring to level 4. Lama Ladonna Axe Gains +5% Might, Move Speed, and Curse every 10 levels (max +20%). Survive 20 minutes with at least 10% Curse active. Poe Ratcho Garlic Permanent +25% Pickup radius and -30 Max Health. Get Garlic to level 7. Suor Clerici Santa Water Permanent +0.5 HP/s and +50 Max Health. Starts with temporary area bonus. Recover a total of 1000 HP. Dommario King Bible Permanent +40% Duration and Speed, -40% Move Speed. Earn 5000 coins in a single run. Krochi Freetto Cross Starts with 1 Revival. Gains 1 more Revival at level 33. Defeat a total of 100000 enemies. Christine Davain Pentagram Starts with 1 extra level. Get Pentagram to level 7. Pugnala Provola Phiera Der Tuphello Gains +1 Might every level. Find and open the coffin in Mad Forest. Giovanna Grana Gatti Amari Gains +1% Projectile Speed every level. Find and open the coffin in Inlaid Library. Poppea Pecorina Song of Mana Gains +1% Duration every level. Find and open the coffin in Dairy Plant. Concetta Caciotta Shadow Pinion Gains +1% Area every level. Find and open the coffin in Gallo Tower. Mortaccio Bone Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (Max +3). Defeat a total of 3000 skeletons. Yatta Cavallo Cherry Bomb Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (Max +3). Defeat a total of 3000 Lion Heads. Bianca Ramba Carrello Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (Max +3). Defeat a total of 3000 Milk Elementals. O’Sole Meeo Celestial Dusting Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (Max +3).

Defeat a total of 3000 Dragon Shrimps. Sir Ambrojoe La Robba Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (max +3). Starts with temporary Amount bonus. Defeat a total of 6000 Stage Killers. Iguana Gallo Valletto Clock Lancet Starts with one extra level. Gains 10% Growth every 5 levels (max +50%). Obtain the Infinite Corridor. Divano Thelma Laurel Starts with one extra level. Gains +1 Armor every 5 levels (max +5). Obtain the Crimson Shroud. Zi’Assunta Belpaese Vento Sacro Gains +0.5% Might, Projectile Speed, Duration, and Area every level. Find and open the coffin in Cappella Magna. Queen Sigma Victory Sword Starts with increased everything and gains +1% Might and +1% Growth every level. Complete the 1.0 Collection. Bat Robbert Pako Battiliar Recovers 30% Max Health and gains +16 Max Health (max +400) when health reaches a critically low level. Evolve the Pako Battiliar. She-Moon Glass Fandango Freezes all enemies for 10 seconds when health reaches a critically low level. Survive 20 minutes in Whiteout. Space Dude Phas3r May occasionally activate all weapons twice depending on Cooldown. Survive 20 minutes in Space 54. Santa Ladonna Santa Javelin Starts with temporary Cooldown bonus. Triggers a Rosary when Health reaches a critically low level. Survive 20 minutes in The Laborratory. Exdash Exiviiq Ebony Wings Starts with decreased Max Health, Move Speed, Might, Area, Speed, Duration but increased Cooldown and Luck. Cast the spell (enter cheat code) “x-x1viiq” in the Secrets menu after finding the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Also a very small chance to unlock by collecting a lot of Little Clovers. Toastie Peachone Starts with decreased Max Health, Might, Area, Speed, and Duration but increased Move Speed, Cooldown and Luck. Gains Luck, Max Health, and Armor at certain levels. Cast the spell (enter cheat code) “tramezzini” in the Secrets menu after finding the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Smith IV Vandalier Starts with decreased Might, Area, Speed, and Duration but increased Max Health, Move Speed, Cooldown and Luck. Gains +0.01 Recover, +0.7% Might, Area, Speed and Duration, -0.25% Cooldown, and +1% Luck every level. Cast the spell (enter cheat code) “maybeimastallion” in the Secrets menu after finding the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Random random weapon Attributed one of eight random names that have specific stats attached to them, slightly increasing every level. Open a coffin for a second time on any normal stage. Boon Marrabbio Thousand Edge Starts with +20 Max Health, +30% Move Speed, +20% Might, -80% Greed, +10% Curse, and -110% Speed. You must first unlock the Yellow Sign, then start a run on Mad Forest, pick up the Skull O’Maniac and Pummarola stage items, follow the trail of pies, and defeat the shadowy figure. Avatar Infernas Flames of Misspell Starts with extra Arcana XIX – Heart of Fire. Grows stronger with every level, but also loses control. After defeating the game’s final boss, enter Inlaid Library with Inverse enabled, pick up Peachone and Ebony Wings, kill the Trickster at the piano, press the piano keys as indicated by the birds, open the coffins and defeat Avatar Infernas. Minnah Mannarah Bloody Tear Might, Projectile Speed, Duration, Area, and Cooldown change every minute. You must first unlock the Yellow Sign, then start a run on Dairy Plant, pick up the cheese close to the starting point (shown as chicken on the map), and defeat the seven werewolves that spawn. Leda Holy Wand Starts with +5 Armor, -20% Move Speed, +100% Might, +10% Area, -10% Cooldown and -80% Greed. Enter Gallo Tower, travel far south and defeat Leda. Cosmo Pavone Peachone/Ebony Wings Gains +1 Recovery and +1% Luck every level. Gains +1 Revival every 100 levels. Starting weapons don’t take up any slots and upgrade every five levels starting at level 10. You must first unlock the Yellow Sign and Zi’Assunta Belpaese. Enter Cappella Magna with a character that has not previously picked up any gold eggs, pick up Peachone and Ebony Wings, head north above the Tirajisu stage item, and use the Nduja Fritta Tanto to get past the gate beneath it and touch Cosmo. Peppino Soul Eater Starts with temporarily reduced area. Enter Il Molise and use Celestial Dusting to heal plant enemies over 100,000 HP. Big Trouser Candybox Gains +1% Greed every level. Gold Fever lasts longer. Enter Moongolow, pick up all 16 stage items and get them to max level. Make sure Tirajisu is not used up before exiting the stage. missingN[] Axe/Death Spiral Stats are randomized, providing various effects:

-If Max Health is negative, become invincible.

-If Max Health is 0, instantly die.

-If Move Speed is lower than -100%, controls become inverted.

-If Move Speed is exactly -100%, unable to move at all.

-If Growth is -100% or lower, unable to gain experience.

-If Curse is -100% or lower, no enemies spawn.

-If Luck is -100% or lower, no chests drop. You must first unlock the Yellow Sign, then start a run on Green Acres with hyper and hurry modes enabled. Head south 18 tiles and west 18 tiles. After the stage morphs, kill 128 of the giant-eyed bats that spawn. Gains Boros Heaven Sword Gains +2% Growth every level. Enter the Bone Zone, head far north and stand in the middle of the circle of flowers for 10 seconds. Gyorunton Bracelet Gains +1% Curse every level. Can find evolutions in any Treasure. Survive the Boss Rash with just one weapon. Mask of the Red Death Death Spiral Starts with +100% Move Speed, 255 Max Health and +20% Might. Kill the Reaper. Rose De Infernas Fuwalafuwaloo Increases enemy spawn quantity by 100. Open a total of 46 doors in the Astral Stair stage across all runs, then open the coffin. Scorej-Oni — Gains a hidden Lightning Ring every 8 levels (max 6) that also fires when losing health. Head right on the Tiny Bridge stage. Gyoruntin NO FUTURE Starting weapon grows stronger when leveling up. Gains +1% Curse every level. Ignores Walls. Find and open the Coffin in Carlo Cart.

Legacy of the Moonspell DLC Characters

The Legacy of the Moonspell DLC adds eight new characters to the Vampire Survivors roster:

Character Starting Weapon Passive Ability How to Unlock Miang Moonspell Silver Wind Recovery also multiplies all healing sources. Over-healing slightly increases Max Health. Find and open the coffin in Mt.Moonspell. Menya Moonspell Four Seasons Becomes stronger and invincible for a fixed interval after defeating a large amount of enemies. Evolve the Silver Wind. Syuuto Moonspell Summon Night Starts with a hidden Night Sword, which morphs into a stronger version when his base weapon evolves. Evolve the Four Seasons. Babi-Onna Mirage Robe

Ignores weapons cooldown. Weapons fire at a fixed interval when moving. Evolve the Summon Night. McCoy-Oni 108 Bocce Area temporarily increases at fixed intervals. Evolve the Mirage Robe. Megalo Menya Moonspell — Cannot be damaged, but disappears after reaching the Time Limit. Starts with a hidden 108 Bocce. Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run with Menya Moonspell. Megalo Syuuto Moonspell Night Sword Gains +1% Might every level. Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run with Syuuto Moonspell. Gav’Et-Oni Mille Bolle Blu Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (max +4). Defeat 6000 Kappa.

Tides of the Foscari DLC Characters

The Tides of the Foscari DLC adds eight new characters to the Vampire Survivors roster:

Character Starting Weapon Passive Ability How to Unlock Eleanor Uziron SpellString Receives SpellStream at Level 10 and SpellStrike at Level 20. Receives Academy Badge at Level 30. Find and open the coffin in Lake Foscari. Maruto Cuts Eskizzibur Gains temporary Armor bonus after getting damaged. Receives Academy Badge at Level 30. Unite SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike. Keitha Muort Flash Arrow Gains +1% luck every level. Receives Academy Badge at Level 30. Evolve the Eskizzibur. Luminaire Foscari Prismatic Missle Triggers a Rosary when leveling up. Gets a temporary Might, Cooldown, and Move Speed bonus after reviving. Break the Seal of the Abyss with Maruto. Genevieve Gruyere Shadow Servant Triggers a Vacuum when leveling up. Once per life, triggers World Eater after receiving fatal damage. Break the Seal of the Banished with Eleanor. Je-Ne-Viv Shadow Servant Starts with Insatiable as a hidden weapon. Triggers a Vacuum when leveling up. Triggers World Eater every six levels and once per life after receiving fatal damage. Receives SpellString at Level 10, SpellStream at Level 20 and SpellStrike at Level 30. Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run with Genevieve. Sammy Vicious Hunger Gains XP when picking up Gold Coins and Coin Bags. Starts with temporarily reduced Might. Defeat a total of 6000 Sammies. Rottin’Ghoul Party Popper Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (max +4). Defeat a total of 6000 Rotting Ghouls.

Emergency Meeting DLC Characters

The Emergency Meeting Among Us collaboration DLC adds nine new characters to the Vampire Survivors roster:

Character Starting Weapon Passive Ability How to Unlock Crewmate Dino Report! Gains stat bonuses every time anyone’s weapon is brought to max level. Find and open the coffin in Polus Replica. Engineer Gino Lucky Swipe Chooses an extra passive weapon at levels 2, 12, and 22. Evolve the Sharp Tongue. Ghost Lino Lifesign Scan Cannot be damaged or deal damage, but disappears after reaching the Time Limit. Ignores walls. Evolve the Lifesign Scan. Shapeshifter Nino Just Vent Leaves behind excess body parts when damaged and may shift forms. Evolve the Science Rocks. Guardian Pina Clear Debris May gain +1 Revival when anyone revives. Increases Armor and Recovery of nearby characters. Ignores walls. Defeat 1 enemy with Ghost Lino. Imposter Rina Sharp Tongue Becomes stronger and briefly invincible after defeating a large amount of enemies, or an ally. Evolve the Report! Scientist Mina Science Rocks Gets -10% Luck every 10 levels (max -90%). Can choose a per-level bonus every 10 levels (max 5 times). Evolve the Lucky Swipe. Horse Hats Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (max +4). Defeat a total of 6000 suspicious-looking enemies. Megalo Imposter Rina — Gains a hidden Sharp Tongue every six levels (max 6). Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run with Imposter Rina.

Operation Guns DLC Characters

The Operation Guns Contra collaboration DLC adds 12 new characters to the Vampire Survivors roster:

Character Starting Weapon Passive Ability How to Unlock Bill Rizer Long Gun Receives a bonus to Projectile Speed (max 50%) and to Might when defeating many enemies. Can find special pickups. Find and open the coffin in Neo Galuga. Lance Bean Short Gun Receives a bonus to Projectile Speed (max 50%) and to Cooldown (max -25%) when defeating many enemies. Can find special pickups. Evolve the Long Gun. Ariana Spread Shot Movement Speed increases Armor. Can find special pickups. Evolve the Short Gun. Lucia Zero C-U-Laser Gains a bonus to all stats after Reviving. Can find special pickups. Evolve the Spread Shot. Brad Fang Fire Arm When health is low, Cooldown is decreased and Move Speed and Speed increases. Can find special pickups. Find and open the coffin in Hectic Highway. Browny Sonic Bloom Decreasing Cooldown increases Area. Can find extra explosive props and special pickups. Evolve the FIre Arm. Sheena Etranzi Blade Crossbow Move Speed decreases Cooldown. Can find special pickups. Evolve the Sonic Bloom. Probotector Prism Lass Armor increases Might. Can find special pickups. Find 14 Barriers. Stanley HomingMiss. Might increases Armor. Can find special pickups. Find 21 RapidFires. Newt Plissken Diver Mines. Projectile Speed increases Might. Can find extra explosive props and special pickups. Find 28 Grenades. Colonel Bahamut Metal Claw. Greed and Curse increase Might. Can find special pickups. Defeat Big Fuzz in Neo Galuga. Simondo Belmont — Gets more projectiles every 20 levels (max +4). Evolve the Diver Mines.

Those are all the unlockable characters in Vampire Survivors! Developer Poncle is constantly adding new content and characters to the game through both DLC and free updates, so I’m sure we’ll be seeing more in no time. And if you want to learn more about the game, check out all All Vampire Survivors Weapon Combos next.

Vampire Survivors is available now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and Android and iOS devices.

