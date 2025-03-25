Developed by Rebellion, Atomfall is a post-apocalyptic RPG that absolutely does not hold your hand at all. Even its quest system can be a little obtuse, but that’s where the game truly shines. Here’s how to unlock all Leads in Atomfall to see everything the game has to offer.

All Atomfall Leads and How to Unlock Them

There are a total of 27 Leads in Atomfall. Only nine of them are essential for completing the game’s main story, and the rest will lead to optional quests and side stories. I’ve also indicated the essential ones down below so you can track which ones you need to do for progression.

Lead How to Unlock Type The Interchange Obtain the Modified Keycard in the Derelick Bunker. Essential Atomic Batteries Obtain “Finding: A Fruitful Trade” in St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village



Obtain “Finding: Batteries and All” in the Sewer Tunnels in Casterfell Woods. Essential Interchange: Miscellaneous Obtain “Finding: Strange Noises from Below” at the Site Office. Optional Hearing Voices Talk to Reg Stansfield in the Slate Mine Caves. Optional Interchange: Wyndham Village Entrance Talk to Captain Sims in the Village Hall in Wyndham Village. Essential St. Katherine’s Church Obtain “Finding: Bloodied Note” in St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village. Optional The Bakery Obtain “Finding: To Call Him a Monster” in the Garage in Wyndham Village. Optional Dr. Garrow Obtain “Log: Mayday” at the Helicopter Crash Site in Casterfell Woods. Optional Casterfell Dam Data Store Obtain “Finding: Dam Data Store Has Been Powered Down” in the Dam Data Store in Casterfell Woods. Optional Mother Jago Talk to Mother Jago at the Old Mine in Casterfell Woods. Optional Medical Insert the Atomic Battery in the Alpha Battery Terminal at Dam Store Alpha in the Interchange. Optional Dr. Holder Obtain “Log: Holder Is Up to Something” and Church Cellar Key at the Interchange, in Medical. Optional Interchange: Skethermoor Entrance Obtain “Finding: Delivery to the Interchange” at the Protocol Workshop in Skethermoor. Essential A Signal Redirector Obtain “Finding: Torn Signal Redirector Plans” in Brinsop Manor in Skethermoor. Essential Oberon Answer the ringing telephone outside the Derelict Bunker in Slatten Dale. Essential Interchange: Slatten Dale Entrance Obtain “Finding: Buried Secrets” at Bunker L7 in Slatten Dale. Essential Infiltrators Obtain “Finding: Coded Message” at the Helicopter Crash Site in Slatten Dale. Optional Convoy Five Talk to Molly Jowett at the Trader Camp in Slatten Dale. Optional The Little Tea Room Obtain “Finding: Protocol’s Secrets” at the Boathouse in Wyndham Village. Optional Captain Sims Talk to Captain Sims in Wyndham Village. Optional Grendel’s Head Talk to Alf Buckshaw at the pub in Wyndham Village. Optional Datlow Hall Talk to Prudence Rook at Datlow Hall in Casterfell Woods. Optional Interchange: Casterfell Woods Entrance Obtain “Finding: Entrance South of Datlow Hall” in Casterfell Woods. Essential Joyce Tanner Talk to Joyce Tanner in the Remote Bunker in Casterfell Woods. Optional Growth Stimulant Obtain “Finding: She Took the Stimulant into the tunnel” at the Interchange. You’ll find this along the path leading to Medical. Optional Escape Talk to Dr Holder at St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham. Essential The Windfall Shipment Obtain “Finding: Windfall’s Discovery Dies With Me” and the Windfall Keycard in the Protocol Workshop in Skethermoor. Optional

And those are all of the Leads and how to unlock them in Atomfall. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

