Developed by Rebellion, Atomfall is a post-apocalyptic RPG that absolutely does not hold your hand at all. Even its quest system can be a little obtuse, but that’s where the game truly shines. Here’s how to unlock all Leads in Atomfall to see everything the game has to offer.
All Atomfall Leads and How to Unlock Them
There are a total of 27 Leads in Atomfall. Only nine of them are essential for completing the game’s main story, and the rest will lead to optional quests and side stories. I’ve also indicated the essential ones down below so you can track which ones you need to do for progression.
|Lead
|How to Unlock
|Type
|The Interchange
|Obtain the Modified Keycard in the Derelick Bunker.
|Essential
|Atomic Batteries
|Obtain “Finding: A Fruitful Trade” in St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village
Obtain “Finding: Batteries and All” in the Sewer Tunnels in Casterfell Woods.
|Essential
|Interchange: Miscellaneous
|Obtain “Finding: Strange Noises from Below” at the Site Office.
|Optional
|Hearing Voices
|Talk to Reg Stansfield in the Slate Mine Caves.
|Optional
|Interchange: Wyndham Village Entrance
|Talk to Captain Sims in the Village Hall in Wyndham Village.
|Essential
|St. Katherine’s Church
|Obtain “Finding: Bloodied Note” in St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village.
|Optional
|The Bakery
|Obtain “Finding: To Call Him a Monster” in the Garage in Wyndham Village.
|Optional
|Dr. Garrow
|Obtain “Log: Mayday” at the Helicopter Crash Site in Casterfell Woods.
|Optional
|Casterfell Dam Data Store
|Obtain “Finding: Dam Data Store Has Been Powered Down” in the Dam Data Store in Casterfell Woods.
|Optional
|Mother Jago
|Talk to Mother Jago at the Old Mine in Casterfell Woods.
|Optional
|Medical
|Insert the Atomic Battery in the Alpha Battery Terminal at Dam Store Alpha in the Interchange.
|Optional
|Dr. Holder
|Obtain “Log: Holder Is Up to Something” and Church Cellar Key at the Interchange, in Medical.
|Optional
|Interchange: Skethermoor Entrance
|Obtain “Finding: Delivery to the Interchange” at the Protocol Workshop in Skethermoor.
|Essential
|A Signal Redirector
|Obtain “Finding: Torn Signal Redirector Plans” in Brinsop Manor in Skethermoor.
|Essential
|Oberon
|Answer the ringing telephone outside the Derelict Bunker in Slatten Dale.
|Essential
|Interchange: Slatten Dale Entrance
|Obtain “Finding: Buried Secrets” at Bunker L7 in Slatten Dale.
|Essential
|Infiltrators
|Obtain “Finding: Coded Message” at the Helicopter Crash Site in Slatten Dale.
|Optional
|Convoy Five
|Talk to Molly Jowett at the Trader Camp in Slatten Dale.
|Optional
|The Little Tea Room
|Obtain “Finding: Protocol’s Secrets” at the Boathouse in Wyndham Village.
|Optional
|Captain Sims
|Talk to Captain Sims in Wyndham Village.
|Optional
|Grendel’s Head
|Talk to Alf Buckshaw at the pub in Wyndham Village.
|Optional
|Datlow Hall
|Talk to Prudence Rook at Datlow Hall in Casterfell Woods.
|Optional
|Interchange: Casterfell Woods Entrance
|Obtain “Finding: Entrance South of Datlow Hall” in Casterfell Woods.
|Essential
|Joyce Tanner
|Talk to Joyce Tanner in the Remote Bunker in Casterfell Woods.
|Optional
|Growth Stimulant
|Obtain “Finding: She Took the Stimulant into the tunnel” at the Interchange. You’ll find this along the path leading to Medical.
|Optional
|Escape
|Talk to Dr Holder at St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham.
|Essential
|The Windfall Shipment
|Obtain “Finding: Windfall’s Discovery Dies With Me” and the Windfall Keycard in the Protocol Workshop in Skethermoor.
|Optional
And those are all of the Leads and how to unlock them in Atomfall. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Mar 24, 2025 10:43 pm