How to Unlock All Leads in Atomfall

Published: Mar 24, 2025 10:43 pm

Developed by Rebellion, Atomfall is a post-apocalyptic RPG that absolutely does not hold your hand at all. Even its quest system can be a little obtuse, but that’s where the game truly shines. Here’s how to unlock all Leads in Atomfall to see everything the game has to offer.

All Atomfall Leads and How to Unlock Them

There are a total of 27 Leads in Atomfall. Only nine of them are essential for completing the game’s main story, and the rest will lead to optional quests and side stories. I’ve also indicated the essential ones down below so you can track which ones you need to do for progression.

LeadHow to UnlockType
The InterchangeObtain the Modified Keycard in the Derelick Bunker.Essential
Atomic BatteriesObtain “Finding: A Fruitful Trade” in St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village

Obtain “Finding: Batteries and All” in the Sewer Tunnels in Casterfell Woods.		Essential
Interchange: MiscellaneousObtain “Finding: Strange Noises from Below” at the Site Office.Optional
Hearing VoicesTalk to Reg Stansfield in the Slate Mine Caves.Optional
Interchange: Wyndham Village EntranceTalk to Captain Sims in the Village Hall in Wyndham Village.Essential
St. Katherine’s ChurchObtain “Finding: Bloodied Note” in St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham Village.Optional
The BakeryObtain “Finding: To Call Him a Monster” in the Garage in Wyndham Village.Optional
Dr. GarrowObtain “Log: Mayday” at the Helicopter Crash Site in Casterfell Woods.Optional
Casterfell Dam Data StoreObtain “Finding: Dam Data Store Has Been Powered Down” in the Dam Data Store in Casterfell Woods.Optional
Mother JagoTalk to Mother Jago at the Old Mine in Casterfell Woods.Optional
MedicalInsert the Atomic Battery in the Alpha Battery Terminal at Dam Store Alpha in the Interchange.Optional
Dr. HolderObtain “Log: Holder Is Up to Something” and Church Cellar Key at the Interchange, in Medical.Optional
Interchange: Skethermoor EntranceObtain “Finding: Delivery to the Interchange” at the Protocol Workshop in Skethermoor.Essential
A Signal RedirectorObtain “Finding: Torn Signal Redirector Plans” in Brinsop Manor in Skethermoor.Essential
OberonAnswer the ringing telephone outside the Derelict Bunker in Slatten Dale.Essential
Interchange: Slatten Dale EntranceObtain “Finding: Buried Secrets” at Bunker L7 in Slatten Dale.Essential
InfiltratorsObtain “Finding: Coded Message” at the Helicopter Crash Site in Slatten Dale.Optional
Convoy FiveTalk to Molly Jowett at the Trader Camp in Slatten Dale.Optional
The Little Tea RoomObtain “Finding: Protocol’s Secrets” at the Boathouse in Wyndham Village.Optional
Captain SimsTalk to Captain Sims in Wyndham Village.Optional
Grendel’s HeadTalk to Alf Buckshaw at the pub in Wyndham Village.Optional
Datlow HallTalk to Prudence Rook at Datlow Hall in Casterfell Woods.Optional
Interchange: Casterfell Woods EntranceObtain “Finding: Entrance South of Datlow Hall” in Casterfell Woods.Essential
Joyce TannerTalk to Joyce Tanner in the Remote Bunker in Casterfell Woods.Optional
Growth StimulantObtain “Finding: She Took the Stimulant into the tunnel” at the Interchange. You’ll find this along the path leading to Medical.Optional
EscapeTalk to Dr Holder at St. Katherine’s Church in Wyndham.Essential
The Windfall ShipmentObtain “Finding: Windfall’s Discovery Dies With Me” and the Windfall Keycard in the Protocol Workshop in Skethermoor.Optional

And those are all of the Leads and how to unlock them in Atomfall. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Atomfall
