How To Unlock All the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Operator Skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Fitting with Black Ops 6‘s nostalgic ’90s setting, Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded is adding a massive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) crossover. Here’s how to unlock every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Operator skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Black Ops 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event Pass, Explained

Just like the Squid Game collaboration in Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 1, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crossover features a limited-time Event Pass. This Event Pass drops on February 27th and offers items for earning XP across both a free and premium Event Pass. The premium TMNT Event Pass will cost 1100 COD Points, which is around $10 USD.

The free Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event Pass in Black Ops 6 features two Operator skins. The “Foot Clan” Operator Skin is available as an instant unlock, allowing Call of Duty fans to dress up as TMNT antagonist grunts right away. Later in the free Event Pass there is a blood-soaked “Undead Foot Clan” Operator Skin available, with tattered clothing and rotting skin. This will fit right in with Black Ops 6 Zombies, which gets a limited-time TMNT-themed mode.

The premium Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Event Pass has an exclusive Operator available. The Ninja Turtles’ rodent ninja master Splinter is available as a mastery reward for completing the event and owning the premium TMNT Event Pass. Splinter is a unique Operator rather than a skin for a pre-existing one, so he should come with his own voice lines.

How To Unlock Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Of course, the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle team members are available in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as well. However, these characters are available in bundles. Each Ninja Turtle is available as their own standalone bundle. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are available separately, for a presumed 2400 COD Points (or around $20 USD) each.

Thankfully, there is some additional added value here. Each of these bundles is a Tracer Pack, which comes with the respective Operator, weapon blueprints, and other items. Here’s what’s available in every TMNT Operator bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Tracer Pack: TMNT: Leonardo : Leonardo Operator, “Leonardo’s Katanas” Melee Weapon Blueprint, “Dicer” Krig C Assault Rifle and the “Scrapper” Kompakt 92 SMG. Both feature Blue Tracers. All three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Comic Death FX. Also comes with the “Blade Dance” Finishing Move.

: Leonardo Operator, “Leonardo’s Katanas” Melee Weapon Blueprint, “Dicer” Krig C Assault Rifle and the “Scrapper” Kompakt 92 SMG. Both feature Blue Tracers. All three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Comic Death FX. Also comes with the “Blade Dance” Finishing Move. Tracer Pack: TMNT: Donatello: Donatello Operator, “Donatello’s Bo Staff” Melee Weapon, “Rampager” GPR 91 Assault Rifle and “Max Damage” SVD Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprints. Both feature Purple Tracers. All three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX. Also comes with the “Bo-Staff Boogie” Finishing Move.

Donatello Operator, “Donatello’s Bo Staff” Melee Weapon, “Rampager” GPR 91 Assault Rifle and “Max Damage” SVD Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprints. Both feature Purple Tracers. All three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Ooze Canister Death FX. Also comes with the “Bo-Staff Boogie” Finishing Move. Tracer Pack: TMNT: Michelangelo: Michelangelo Operator, “Michelangelo’s Nunchucks” Melee Weapon Blueprint, “Chaos Sow” AK-74 Assault Rifle and “On Call” DM-10 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprints. Both feature Orange Tracers, and all three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Pizza Death FX. Also comes with the “Nunchuk Chop” Finishing Move.

Michelangelo Operator, “Michelangelo’s Nunchucks” Melee Weapon Blueprint, “Chaos Sow” AK-74 Assault Rifle and “On Call” DM-10 Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprints. Both feature Orange Tracers, and all three Weapon Blueprints include TMNT Pizza Death FX. Also comes with the “Nunchuk Chop” Finishing Move. Tracer Pack: TMNT: Raphael: Raphael Operator, “Raphael’s Sai” Melee Weapon Blueprint, “Tank” C9 SMG and “Big Brained” GPMG-7 LMG Weapon Blueprints. Both feature Red Tracers. All three Weapon Blueprints include the TMNT Ninja Star Death FX. Also comes with the “Quick Skills” Finishing Move.

The four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Operators listed above also have unique bonuses for the limited-time Cowabunga Cranked mode in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Using Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, or Raphael in this Zombies LTM will reduce damage taken from behind by 50%.

And that’s how to unlock all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Operator skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

