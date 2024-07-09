How to Unlock Anby’s Problem Commission in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Zenless Zone Zero players may have trouble when trying to unlock the Anby’s Problem Trust event quest, featuring Anby Demara. This will be your first Trust quest, and here are the exact extra steps you’ll need to take for this one to work.

How to Unlock Anby’s Problem Trust Request in Zenless Zone Zero

Anby’s Problem can be unlocked after completing the Main Commission Chapter 2 Interlude quest and reaching Inter-Knot Level 30 or higher. If you happen to complete it before reaching the required level, for some reason, the Trust feature won’t be unlocked until you get a few more levels under your bag. But if you meet all requirements already, you should get a text message from Anby, indicating the Trust Event is available. Answer her again before going to bed.

During the next morning, speak with your sibling and text Anby again. You can only text her during the morning, so don’t forget to do it as soon as possible. Once you do this, meet her up in Sixth Street and spend some time with her, then return to the Video Store to collect your rewards and unlock the Trust events.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Trust events are small activities you can do with your Agents to increase their Trust, which will give you a few extra rewards in return. You must own the Agent to unlock its Trust event, as well as complete Anby’s Problem commission, which acts as an introduction to the system. As of now, Trust events are limited and are the only way to increase a character’s Trust.

If you need to level up quickly, make sure to complete any other commission that appears to you, as well as your daily Errands and challenges like Proxy Prime to get as much Inter-Knot Experience as possible. You’ll need it in the long run.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now for iOS, Android and PC.

