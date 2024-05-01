Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds Daisy Duck – Here’s How to Get Her

The Thrills & Frills update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally gone live and has brought a new resident to the valley. Let’s find out how to unlock the duckiest diva around, and what you’ll need to do to make it happen.

How To Unlock Daisy Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to bring Daisy into the Valley or the Isle of Eternity, you’ll first need to find the one that started it all — Mickey Mouse. Since all of the villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley are roaming about doing their own thing, you’ll just need to pop up the map and find him right away. Once you’ve tracked down this mousey little fella, strike up a conversation with him.

He’ll mention that he’s received a letter from Daisy, and it’s up to you to determine where she’s going to live. You won’t need to do any fetch quests or anything like that — you’ll get immediate access to her housing. Place her home wherever you’d like it to be, and that’s it. Daisy will now be available in Dreamlight Valley with a plethora of quests for you to complete together.

Daisy also brings a new building into the fray — her Boutique. You’ll have the chance to launch some new clothing and help her become the most successful businesswoman in the world of Dreamlight Valley. Looks like Scrooge McDuck finally has a little competition here.

This looks to be one of the most packed updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley, so there are bound to be plenty of adventures that you can partake in with your new friend. Be sure to work on getting her friendship to the maximum level so you can utilize her Boutique to its full potential.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

