How to Unlock Every Fighter in MultiVersus

There are 26 different Fighters to unlock in MultiVersus and obtaining them all can be a bit confusing at first. To make sure you have a full roster of characters to choose from, my guide will cover how you can get every Fighter in MultiVersus.

MultiVersus: How to Unlock Every Fighter

The easiest way to unlock Fighters in MultiVersus is to spend Fighter Currency or Gleamium. Most of the base game characters will cost 3,000 Fighter Currency to unlock through gameplay, which is already a decent grind. Other Fighters, such as the Joker or Agent Smith can reach 6,000 Fighter currency. Along with that currency increase is a bump to the Gleamium cost as well. Joker will cost 1,250 for players that decide to spend some real cash.

Any new characters added to MultiVersus will be part of the Rifts events or the Battle Pass, like Jason Voorhees. These PvE challenges can lead to additional cosmetics and the chance to get early access to some Fighters. Both Joker and Agent Smith have their own Rift events that take place in Season 1. I highly recommend jumping into these if you want some easy challenges that lead to currency and characters.

Otherwise, the name of the game is really to save Fighter Currency and purchase the ones you want in the Fighter selection screen. Daily Challenges are available in the game, along with Weekly Challenges, that provide Perk Points and currency. When that well runs dry, you can also stick to leveling up one character at a time. All the Fighters in the game have a leveling track that also provides some currency for your next purchase. It’s really about putting in the time to get the characters you want.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

