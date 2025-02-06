How To Unlock Every Terminator Event Reward in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 has introduced another major collaboration: The Terminator. Along with the paid bundle, there is also an event with plenty of free rewards. Here’s how to unlock every Terminator event reward in Black Ops 6.

How Does The Terminator Event Work in Black Ops 6 & Warzone?

The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone works similarly to the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event which was active in Call of Duty around the Holiday Season. Rather than being XP or challenge-based, The Terminator event tasks players with collecting a new currency in matches and trading it in for rewards in the event tab. This currency, keeping with the T-800’s murderous nature and skeletal frame, is Skulls.

These Skulls drop from eliminations in Multiplayer and Zombies or when opening caches in Warzone. When a Skull is dropped, players will need to walk over it in order to pick it up and add it to their total collection, which can be viewed in the pause menu or The Terminator event tab.

With that being said, not every elimination or cache opening will drop a Skull. When and how exactly Skulls drop seems to be a bit random, so be sure to be on the lookout after every elimination or cache opening for a floating Skull near the ground. Also listen for audio cues, as a specific noise will be heard when Skulls are spawned and picked up.

How To Earn Skulls Fast in The Terminator Event in Call of Duty

Since when exactly Skulls drop feels somewhat random, the way to progress the event faster is to just increase your chance of Skulls spawning by getting as many eliminations or cache openings as you can as fast as possible. Here’s the best method for every major mode in Call of Duty:

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer: Play Kill Confirmed, ideally on small maps like Nuketown when possible.

Black Ops 6 Zombies: Farm zombie eliminations with the Rampage Inducer enabled.

Warzone: Open as many chests as possible in Resurgence. Solos works best.

However, not every method is equal, and drop rates seem inconsistent and buggy. In our testing, we found that playing round-based Zombies with the Rampage Inducer active on early rounds (before Round 6) awarded the most Skulls per minute, with early matches of Resurgence in Warzone being second. However, in Warzone, finding unopened caches becomes less frequent as the match goes on, whereas spawns become greater as the rounds progress in Zombies.

To farm Skulls as fast as possible, grind for zombie eliminations early in the very early rounds in Liberty Falls or The Tomb. Using a GobbleGum like Hidden Power, Crate Power, or Wall Power to upgrade your weapon early and kill zombies faster will also speed up the process. However, Skull spawns seem to slow down as the rounds progress, are wildly inconsistent, and drop rates slow after getting around your 10th Skull in a match. Sometimes, you’ll get several Skulls on round one but may go a few rounds in the early teens without finding any at all.

Every The Terminator Event Reward in Black Ops 6, Listed

There are twelve rewards to earn in The Terminator event, with a bonus Weapon Blueprint awarded for claiming them all. The rewards available are as follows:

30 Minute Double XP Token – 5 Skulls

‘Ocular System’ Weapon Charm – 15 Skulls

‘Don’t Blink’ Calling Card – 25 Skulls

‘The Terminator’ Loading Screen – 10 Skulls

AEK-973 Full Auto Mod Attachment – 50 Skulls

‘Cyberdyne Systems’ Weapon Sticker – 10 Skulls

45 Minute Weapon Double XP Token – 10 Skulls

‘Big Corp’ Spray – 10 Skulls

30 Minute Battle Pass Double XP Token – 5 Skulls

‘Scanning’ Emblem – 25 Skulls

‘Reactive Armor’ Warzone Perk – 50 Skulls

War Machine Scorestreak – 100 Skulls

Epic ‘Judgement’ and ‘Close Range BlackCell’ PP-919 Weapon Blueprint – Event Mastery Reward

The Terminator Event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone ends on Thursday, February 20th.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

