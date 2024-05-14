What The Fog is an adorable new roguelike made by the team behind Dead by Daylight, so of course Feng Min is going to be in it. Let’s find out how to unlock Feng Min in What the Fog, and if she’s worth the effort to save from the adorable Entity of this realm.

How To Unlock Feng Min As A Playable Character

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to unlock everyone’s favorite eSports gamer in What The Fog, you’re going to need to ensure that you’re ready to take on hordes of enemies. The only way to unlock Feng Min here is by completing a full run on any difficulty. Thankfully, this will trigger if you’re playing Single Player or Multiplayer, so just prepare yourself for the action ahead and get ready to slay some demons.

With a large list of selectable difficulties, this means that you can cheese things a little by playing on Very Easy mode. A run on this will still unlock Feng Min and her sword weapon, so you can use her for another new run while playing on a harder difficulty.

Is Feng Min Worth Unlocking in What The Fog?

Screenshot by The Escapist

It may sound easy enough to unlock her, but What The Fog is still a demanding game. Here, we can find all of her available skills:

Energy Slash Slash at enemies to generate waves of lethal energy.

Spin Slice Spin on the spot, hurting all enemies close to you.

Charming Aura (Support Skill) Charm enemies to turn them into allies for a moment

Healing Pond Create a Healing Pond for your team to heal in.



If you’re planning on playing as a Close Range fighter, then Feng Min is absolutely worth your time. Even if you’re thinking about tackling this one in Single Player, her Healing Pond skill seems to be rather invaluable. Overall, Feng Min is worth unlocking in What The Fog, especially since she can be unlocked through regular gameplay.

Now that you’ve got everything you need to know about unlocking Feng Min in What The Fog down, make sure that you’re checking out the Dead by Daylight 9th Year Roadmap to see what other surprises are waiting in store.

What The Fog is available now on Steam.

