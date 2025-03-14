How To Unlock Low Profile Perk in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Perks are a major part of the Call of Duty experience, providing players with boosts that can be the difference between a win and a loss. However, sometimes, it can be hard to acquire a Perk. Here’s how to unlock the Low Profile Perk in Black Op 6 and Warzone.

What Is the Low Profile Perk in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Before deciding whether you want to do the work to unlock the Low Profile Perk, which is only available in Warzone, it’s important to know what it offers. Its description reads, “Move more quickly while crouched and prone. Enemies you kill will not have death markers for their allies. Move slightly faster when downed.”

That’s a lot to take in, but the Low Profile Perk is a major boost to gamers who like to hide in the shadows and a problem for those who can’t wait to get into the action. However, no matter your playstyle, moving faster when downed isn’t something to scoff at. It opens the door for you to get away quicker and wait for their squad to finish the job when you lose a fight. It’ll also save a lot of cash in the long run if your squad doesn’t have to hit up a buy station to get you back.

So, with all these benefits, it’s clear that the Low Profile Perk is worth unlocking in Warzone. The only issue is that it’s locked behind an event.

How To Unlock the Low Profile Perk in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Low Profile Perk is a reward in the Clover Craze event that’s live in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone until March 28. It asks you to venture out into Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone matches and look for Clovers. You can find the in-game currency by eliminating other players or opening chests around the map, and there are three different kinds to look out for, including the Gold Clover, which rewards you with 10 Clovers.

As you start to grab Clovers, you’ll begin to unlock all of the Clover Craze event rewards. However, the Low Profile Perk is one of the last ones, with Warzone asking you to collect 1,800 Clovers to unlock it. Fortunately, you don’t have to play Warzone exclusively to get the job done, as pooling Clovers from any mode counts toward the Clover Craze rewards.

But once you earn 1,800 Clovers, you’ll be able to use the Low Profile Perk in any Loadout. It fits in the Perk 1 slot, so you’ll have to choose whether it’s worth having it over something like Scavenger. With all it offers, though, it seems like a pretty easy decision.

And that’s how to unlock the Low Profile Perk in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to do the song Easter egg on the new Zombies map The Tomb.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

