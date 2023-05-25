How to Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

You can unlock some of the Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just by walking in and pushing a button, but the one at Popla Foothills isn’t among them. You’re going to need help to get it working. The snag is that the person you need seems to have gone missing, which will probably leave you wondering just how to unlock the tower. If that sounds like you, we’ve got the answer.

What to Do and Where to Go to Unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower

On arriving at the tower, you’ll find that its activation pad isn’t working, and the maintenance person is absent. To find them, first climb down the well near the tower, where you’ll find a pile of brown rocks with scraps of speech coming from behind it.

You first need to destroy the wall either by blowing it up with a bomb flower or smashing it with a stone hammer. If you’re using a bomb flower, I advise you to stand well back. (My first effort ended with a very dead Link.) Once you’ve done that, the maintenance engineer, Elmerson, will explain that he got trapped trying to plunder a nearby ruin.

Next, use Ascend to go back to the surface. It’s simplest to ascend right in front of Elmerson’s cell. Then, go to the ruined village just south of the tower. From there, head into the cave where you’ll find Elmerson. Stand on the pressure pad to free him, after which he will go and fix the tower, enabling you to activate it.

So, if you’ve been scratching your head over how to unlock Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, that’s how you do it. And if you need more help with Link’s latest adventure, check out our extensive range of guides.