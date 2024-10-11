How to Unlock Regicide in Metaphor ReFantazio (All Difficulty Levels Explained)

There are five different difficulty settings to choose from in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Given that this can be a fairly challenging game, you’ll need to pick the right one that suits you best. Here’s a breakdown of all the difficulty settings in Metaphor: ReFantazio, including how to unlock Regicide mode.

All Difficulty Settings in Metaphor: ReFantazio

When you start a new game in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll be able to choose from one of the following modes, with the exception of Regicide difficulty. We’ll talk about that later.

Storyteller: For players who want to focus purely on the story. Battles pose no threat of death.

For players who want to focus purely on the story. Battles pose no threat of death. Easy: For players who want to breeze through battles. This difficulty can be changed later on.

For players who want to breeze through battles. This difficulty can be changed later on. Normal: The standard difficulty, where battles will thrill and challenge. This difficulty can be changed later on.

The standard difficulty, where battles will thrill and challenge. This difficulty can be changed later on. Hard: For players who want intense battles. This difficulty can be changed later on.

For players who want intense battles. This difficulty can be changed later on. Regicide: A high-risk, high-reward mode for only battle-hardened players.

How to Unlock Regicide Difficulty

To unlock Regicide difficulty in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll first need to beat the game. Do note that you need to reach the true ending in order to unlock new game plus and gain access to Regicide difficulty; getting any of the three bad endings doesn’t count.

After you’ve beaten the game, save your game, then load your cleared save file. From here, you’ll now be able to choose Regicide difficulty. Keep in mind, however, that you cannot lower the difficulty once you pick this.

Which Difficulty Setting Should You Choose?

For most players, I’d recommend going with Normal difficulty. This will provide a good challenge, yes, but it’ll also force you to really understand how Archetypes and their weaknesses work. For folks who want a solid challenge and engage with the game on a strategic level, go with Normal difficulty.

If you want a more casual experience, Easy difficulty will allow you to get past pretty much all of the battles with ease. Whatever you do, though, just don’t pick Storyteller difficulty, as you won’t be able to change it later on.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock Regicide difficulty in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and how the difficulty settings work.

