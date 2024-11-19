How to Unlock Sages In Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake

While there are numerous classes to choose from in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake, the best class is undeniably the Sage class. Though you won’t have access to them at the beginning of the game, here’s how you can unlock them.

How to Unlock Sages

There are two ways to unlock the Sage class in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake, though one way is superior than the other. Regardless, you’re going to have to make your way to the Alltrades Abbey, which is around the halfway point of the game, with your characters at level 20.

The first method, which is the easiest way, is to have a Gadabout in your party. They have the option to become a Sage once they reach level 20, so you can have them change their class at Alltrades Abbey. That being said, they’re not the best suited to become Sages, seeing as how Sages excel at offensive and support magic and Gadabouts don’t really use magic all that much and are generally the worst class in the game. In fact, having them in your party can be somewhat of a hindrance given how unwieldy they are and how they won’t carry over any powerful spells when they transition.

The most optimal way to get a Sage in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake is to collect an item called the Words of Wisdom, which can be found north of Alltrades Abbey in the Tower of Transcendence. While exploring this dungeon, you’ll reach a section where you have to walk across a rope. Fall down from the middle of the rope and go down some stairs to get the Words of Wisdom. Now you can change any of your classes into a Sage with the book!

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

If you’re going to change any character in your party into a Sage though, it would be best to change either a Priest or a Mage into them, seeing as how they already have solid offensive and support magic under their belt. As a Sage, they can learn some of the best spells in the game and serve as both a healer and damage dealer, while retaining a lot of their spells from before the class change.

And that’s how to unlock Sages in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake!

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

