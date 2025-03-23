How To Unlock Skells In Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

One of the defining features of Xenoblade Chronicles X is the giant mechs that you can pilot in the game, known as Skells. Despite being prominent on the game’s cover and marketing, it will actually take some time to unlock them for yourself. Here’s how to do so.

When Are Skells Unlocked In Xenoblade Chronicles X?

Xenoblade Chronicles X, like most entries in the series, is a sprawling JRPG with plenty of side missions and challenges to navigate through. Navigating the world of Mira is no small task, and doing so on foot is a herculean challenge. Thankfully, the game introduces giant robots called Skells that you can use to navigate, and, from the early hours of the game, you’ll want nothing more than to pilot one yourself.

Except you can’t for quite a while. Xenoblade Chronicles X won’t grant you the ability to control Skells until about 25-30 hours into the game, which is close to the halfway point. There are 12 Chapters for players to experience, and you’ll only be able to unlock Skells upon completing Chapter 6. Even then, you won’t automatically get access to them, as you’ll have to complete a side quest to properly unlock them.

If you want to begin piloting a Skell, you’ll have to complete the side quest “The Skell License.” It’s virtually impossible to miss, as the game will tell you it’s available at the start of Chapter 7. Once you see the message, speak to Vandham in New LA to begin the side quest. Once you begin the mission, you’ll have to complete eight different Proficiency Exams to earn the license. Thankfully, you may have already completed some of these quests naturally, so you don’t have to repeat them if you’ve already done them. The eight exams, and what you need to do, are as follows:

Install a probe at Fn Site 117 in Primordia.

Defeat 12 Blitz Blattas in Noctilum.

Defeat Shatskikh, the Flash at Northpoint Cove in Primordia.

Get the Solar Starship Map at Humdrum Peaks in Noctilum.

Collect 8 Rock Armadillos, 3 Beagflea Squashes, and 6 Multi-Speckled Ladybugs. These can be found in Noctilum, Oblivia, and Primordia respectively.

Earn 15,000 credits in a single run for FrontierNav.

After talking to Tauler on Division Drive in the Administrative District, use Trial Knife, Trial Assault Rifle, and Trial Longsword to defeat three Grexes each in Primordia.

Complete at least one of the following side quests – The Handy Ma-non, The Pip-Squeak, or That’s In-Credible.

Upon completing all eight exams, you’ll earn your first Skell.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch.

