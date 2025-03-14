Season 3 of Prime Video’s Invincible just concluded, and to celebrate the occasion, Fortnite is giving away a skin for one of its characters. However, it’s going to take a lot of work to add the new hero to your inventory. Here’s how to unlock the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite.

How To Earn XP in By Epic Experiences in a Party With Friends in Fortnite

The Party Up Spring Raid event is live in Fortnite, and its grand-prize is the Dupli-Kate skin. To participate in the proceedings, all you have to do is complete XP challenges. The first one asks you to “Earn XP in By Epic experiences in a party with friends,” which is a lot to take in. However, it’s just a simple way of saying that you have to play some games with friends.

The “By Epic” portion of the challenge may throw you for a loop, but it’s actually quite simple. It means that Fortnite wants you to play modes created by its developer, Epic Games. Heading to the “Play” section of the main menu and scrolling down will reveal a “By Epic” section, which houses classic modes like Battle Royale and Reload, as well as newer offerings like Ballistic and The Getaway.

Loading into any of those modes with pals from your friends list will allow you to begin to earn the 60,000 XP that it takes to complete Stage 1 of the Party Up Spring Raid event. And doing that multiple times over the next couple of weeks will unlock the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite.

As of writing, there’s a second challenge that’s yet to be unlocked for the Party Up Spring Raid Event. It’s essentially the same as the first, but instead of diving into Epic-made modes, it wants you to play ones built by Creators. Essentially, any map that doesn’t appear in the “By Epic” section qualifies for this challenge. However, some are more notable than others, such as Havoc Hotel.

All Party Up Spring Raid Event Rewards in Fortnite

While the free skin is always the draw of events like Party Up Spring Raid, there are plenty of other items up for grabs. Of course, since the Dupli-Kate skin is the last to be unlocked, you will add all of these to your Locker whether you want to or not. Here’s the full list of Party Up Spring Raid rewards:

Complete 1 Party Up – Spring Raid Quest: “Through the Fire and Flames” Jam Track by DragonForce

Complete 2 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Axo’s Big Moment Spray

Complete 3 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Shrinking Rae Back Bling

Complete 4 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Party Beats Spray

Complete 5 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Field of Dreamflowers Loading Screen

Complete 6 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Duplicating Batons Pickaxe

Complete 7 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Song Bubble Emoticon

Complete 8 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Duplikates Emote

Complete 9 Party Up – Spring Raid Quests: Dupli-Kate Outfit

And that’s how to unlock the Dupli-Kate skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

