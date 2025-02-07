How To Unlock the Full Auto Mod in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

As part of The Terminator event in Call of Duty, a new attachment has been released for the AEK-973. This Full Auto mod makes one of the worst guns in Black Ops 6 have new potential. Here’s how to unlock the Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How To Get the Full Auto Mod in The Terminator Event in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

The Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973 is unlockable within The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 Season 2. The attachment can be unlocked through the event’s end on February 20th. After that, it’s expected to be earnable through the Armory Unlocks system.

The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone tasks players with finding Skulls in matches, and then spending them for rewards in the event tab. Skulls have a chance to be dropped on the ground after getting eliminations in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies, or when opening loot Caches in Warzone.

You will need to earn 50 Skulls total to be able to trade them in for the Full Auto Mod AEK-973 attachment. The fastest way to hit this milestone is to play Zombies matches with the Rampage Inducer enabled until you hit Round 6. At the start of Round 6, leave the game and rinse and repeat until you earn the required 50 Skulls. You can also earn Skulls fast by dropping into Resurgence Solos matches in Warzone. Racing around the map to open Caches as fast as possible will net you a pretty fast Skull earn rate.

How Does the Full Auto Mod Work in Black Ops 6 & Warzone?

The full auto mod for the AEK-973 is a conversion attachment for the marksman rifle. It is equipped in the Fire Mods slot in Gunsmith. This converts the weapon from a burst fire weapon to a full auto weapon that fires 5.45 ammunition at a fast fire rate. The mod can also be paired with a special 5.45 Extended Mag attachment to be able to fire up to 45 rounds before needing a reload.

The Full Auto mod does decrease the damage and damage range of the AEK-973 considerably. That being said, its fast automatic fire rate still gives it a great time to kill. That said, the mod will not change the AEK-973’s handling or mobility stats. Since the weapon is a marksman rifle, it handles pretty slowly. As a result, you’ll either want to invest in attachments that improve the weapon’s handling and mobility or use it as a medium-to-long-range battle rifle to pick enemies off from a distance.

And that’s how to unlock the Full Auto mod in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

