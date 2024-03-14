Upgrading one of the best weapons in the game means more opportunities for kills for you in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). However, you have to know what you’re doing to take the Holger 556 to the next level. Here’s how to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3.

How to Unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3

If you’ve played MW3 consistently, you probably know all about Aftermarket Part Conversion Kits. They’re unlockable attachments that give a weapon an extra kick by providing a new feature. However, getting one for your favorite weapon is easier said than done, as players must complete several challenges to unlock the Aftermarket Part.

In the case of the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part, players must finish any five Season 2, Week 6 challenges in MW3 Multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies. Here are all of the available challenges:

Multiplayer

Get 10 operator double kills with recommended SMGs

Get 10 operator hipfire kills with recommended LMGs

Get 15 operator hipfire kills with recommended assault rifles

Get 15 operator point blank kills with the Holger 556

Get 20 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended LMGs

Get 20 operator kills while aiming down sights with a recommended shotgun

Get 30 operator hipfire kills with recommended SMGs

Zombies

Get five Special Zombie critical kills with a recommended weapon

Get 150 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Longbow

Get 250 kills in full-auto fire mode with a recommended battle rifle

Get 250 critical kills with a Pack-A-Punched recommended weapon

Get 250 kills with the Haymaker at Epic (purple) rarity or higher

Get 250 kills with a silenced recommended battle rifle

Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556

Warzone

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the North region (Gethouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the West region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the East region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the South region (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, get 40 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon

What Does the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part in MW3 Do?

If you’re setting out to complete five of these challenges, you’ll probably want to know what the reward you’re going to get does. Well, the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part allows you to “attach a high-capacity drum magazine to the Holger 556 alongside a double-barrel configuration allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at a time.” Shooting two bullets while your enemy only fires one sounds like a pretty sweet deal.

And that’s how to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.