How to Unlock the JAK Decimator in MW3 and Warzone

The latest MWII weapon to get a new attachment in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is the Lachmann Shroud. This Aftermarket Part turns the burst submachine gun into the classic MP5 SD and I’m here to help you unlock it.

MW3 and Warzone: How to Get the JAK Decimator

Earn 30 Operator Silenced Kills with SMGs to unlock the JAK Decimator in MW3. Unlike most of the other Aftermarket Parts in the game, this one isn’t tied to Weekly Challenges. That means you can skip the five challenge requirements that usually follow. And when Season 4 comes to a close, the Decimator will still be classified under the same challenge. There is no need to look for it in the Armory Unlock menu and earn daily wins for more progress.

For the challenge itself, you simply need any submachine gun in the game with a suppressor attached. It doesn’t matter whether the SMG is recommended or if it’s from the previous Call of Duty. Just pick the one that fits your loadout the best. In most cases, the Shadowstrike Suppressor is your best bet because of the neutrality it offers. There are no negatives and it simply removes red dots from the mini-map when you fire. No strings attached.

Once the challenge is completed, you’ll get a massive notification on your screen and it’s yours to use. But you still need the Lachmann Shroud unlocked.

How to Use the Lachmann Shroud in MW3 and Warzone

Open the Gunsmith and choose the Lachmann Shroud in a loadout to use the JAK Decimator. Like other weapons in the game, there will be a slot for conversion kits at the bottom right of the loadout screen. Select the kit slot for the shroud and attach the Decimator.

After converting the Lachmann, your attachment selection will be limited. However, you can still make a fairly standard build. Just remember that MWII weapons tend to be a bit weaker in comparison.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

