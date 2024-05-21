How to Unlock the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone

After a brief hiatus from the franchise, the classic Kar98k marksman rifle is returning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Season 4 brings the famed rifle back into the weapon pool, but it won’t be unlocked immediately. Here’s how to unlock the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

Unlocking the Kar98k in MW3 & Warzone

The Kar98k is a launch weapon in Season 4, which means it’s unlocked through the new Battle Pass that’s introduced with the seasonal update. You don’t have to purchase the premium version of the Battle Pass to unlock the Kar98k or the other new weapon, the Superi 46 SMG. However, you’ll find it’s faster to unlock both weapons if you purchase the pass.

The Season 4 Battle Pass in MW3. Image via Activision

Regardless of your purchasing decision, you can unlock the Kar98k by reaching and completing Sector 5 of the Battle Pass. You start at Sector 1 and need to work your way to Sector 5 by using Battle Pass Tokens on the individual tiers of content in each subsequent sector. You earn Battle Pass Tokens through playtime in MW3, Zombies, or Warzone, or you can purchase them directly by using CoD Points.

Once you have completed Sector 5, you’ll unlock the Kar98k and can begin using it right away. Of course, you’ll start at level one with the marksman rifle and have no attachments unlocked. Fortunately, you can also unlock a blueprint for the Kar98k by reaching Sector 12 of the Battle Pass. This blueprint will feature additional attachments and a unique skin for the Kar98k, but it takes longer to reach.

Related: Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in MW3 Season 3

I suggest making a bee-line for Sector 5, unlocking the default Kar98k, and then maneuvering to Sector 12 to unlock the rifle’s blueprint. Whatever you choose to do, though, you’ll now have a classic marksman rifle to use in MW3 or Warzone. The Kar98k looks identical to how it did in Modern Warfare 2019, so it should be quite a powerful option for quickscopers.

And that’s how to unlock the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more