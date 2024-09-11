How To Unlock the KASTOV LSW in MW3 & Warzone

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been officially unveiled, and it’s the last seasonal update before the arrival of Black Ops 6. The new season will introduce two fresh weapons, including the KASTOV LSW, which has to be unlocked in MW3 and Warzone.

How To Get the KASTOV LSW in MW3 & Warzone

If you’ve played most of the other seasons throughout MW3‘s life cycle, then you likely already know how to unlock the KASTOV LSW. Since it’s arriving at the start of Season 6, it and the other new weapon, the DTIR 30-06, will be available through the Battle Pass. As always, the new weapons are a part of the free version of the Battle Pass, so you don’t have to spend any money to unlock them.

For the KASTOV LSW specifically, you have to reach and unlock Sector 9 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. Sector 9 is three sectors away from where you start the Battle Pass, which means you have to complete Sectors 1, 3, 5, and 9 to fully unlock the KASTOV LSW. This requires a total of 20 Battle Pass Tokens, as five tokens are needed to complete each sector.

The Season 6 Battle Pass in MW3 and Warzone. Image via Activision

While Battle Pass Tokens can be earned by sheer playtime in MW3 and Warzone, if you purchase the BlackCell version of the Season 6 Battle Pass, you receive 20 free tokens right off the bat. This gives you the chance to unlock either of the new weapons immediately instead of having to earn the 20 tokens slowly through playing matches.

There is also a blueprint available for the KASTOV LSW in Sector 14 that you can unlock to get access to the LMG, and there will be a store bundle with another blueprint available for sale. It’s unclear how many CoD Points the KASTOV LSW bundle will go for, but it will likely be in the shop the day Season 6 launches.

And that’s how to unlock the KASTOV LSW in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

